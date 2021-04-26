Albania yesterday held a parliamentary election likely to be a neck-and-neck contest between the ruling Socialists and the opposition as corruption weighs heavily on voters in one of Europe’s poorest nations.
The Socialist Party (PS) of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama was seeking a third term, while Lulzim Basha’s Democratic Party (PD) wanted a return to power eight years after losing an election.
Polls opened at 7am and were to close at 7pm.
“I want to see changes in all the sectors. I want Albania to move toward European Union,” said Edmond Katanxhaj, 64, who was among the first to vote at a polling station in Tirana.
Tirana was granted EU candidate status in 2014, but there has been little progress, due to enlargement fatigue around the bloc and lack of reforms within Albania.
With a population of 2.8 million, but 3.6 million voters due to its large diaspora, Albania has a history of violence and fraud allegations during elections in the three decades since the end of communism.
On Wednesday, a PS supporter was killed and four people injured during a shootout following a dispute between Socialist and Democrats supporters.
Voters are eager for an end to widespread corruption. Albania ranks 104th in Transparency International’s 180-nation list for last year and is accused by the US of being a major source for marijuana production and other drug shipments.
Orestia Nano, an artist, said her main motive to vote was to end corruption.
“When I entered the University of Arts there were people of my age who paid money to get into the school. There are people who have to pay money to get health treatments [in state hospitals],” she said. “It [corruption] is pretty bad in really high levels.”
Rama, a 56-year-old painter and former basketball player, has been in power for eight years. Basha, a 46-year-old lawyer and former mayor of Tirana, has held previous government posts and spent time living in the Netherlands.
The new government would have to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuilding homes after a 2019 earthquake that killed 51 people and damaged more than 11,400 residences.
Twelve political parties were taking part to elect the 140-seat parliament, with opinion polls showing the PS and PD running close to be the party with most votes. The PD was heading an opposition coalition.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data
Amnesty International has a culture of white privilege, with incidents of overt racism including senior staff using the “N-word” and micro-aggressive behavior, such as the touching of black colleagues’ hair, according to an internal review into its secretariat. It came as eight current and former employees of Amnesty International UK (AIUK) described their own experiences of racial discrimination and issued a statement calling on senior figures to stand down. “We joined Amnesty hoping to campaign against human rights abuses, but were instead let down through realizing that the organization actually helped perpetuate them,” said Katherine Odukoya, one of the whistle-blowers. Representatives of both
Zimbabwe plans to sell the right to shoot as many as 500 elephants for as much as US$70,000 per animal to help fund the upkeep of its national parks. The hunting season, which takes place over the southern hemisphere winter, is to resume this year after the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered plans to have elephants shot by foreign tourists last year. Zimbabwe has the second-largest elephant population in the world, while neighboring Botswana has the largest. Both have been criticized by environmental groups for their plans to profit from elephant hunting. Botswana is resuming hunting after a five-year ban. Zambia and Namibia also have