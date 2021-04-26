Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he would be showing the same contempt for democracy as former US president Donald Trump displayed after losing the US presidential election, if he were to block the will of the Scottish people in favor of another referendum on independence.
Writing for the Observer before elections to the Scottish parliament on Thursday next week, which are likely to deliver a majority for pro-independence candidates, Sturgeon said Scots must be free to determine their own future and not have their democratic will thwarted by the government in Westminster.
So far Johnson and his ministers have rejected the idea of another referendum, saying that the 2014 vote against independence settled the issue for a generation.
However, the Scottish National Party (SNP) has said Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic have fundamentally changed the context and bolstered the case for Scotland to go it alone.
In her article, which makes the democratic as well as patriotic and economic case for independence, Sturgeon said refusing to respect the will of the electorate did not work for Trump and would be an equally disastrous approach for Johnson to follow.
“Tackling the pandemic and getting the recovery under way comes first,” Sturgeon wrote.
“However, if there is a majority in the Scottish parliament after this election for an independence referendum then Scotland must have the chance to put the recovery into Scotland’s hands,” she wrote.
“For the UK government to seek to block it would be unsustainable. For them to try to take legal action, as has been suggested, would be asking a court to effectively overturn the result of a free and fair democratic election,” Sturgeon wrote.
“That would be an appalling look for any prime minister. More to the point, it didn’t work for Donald Trump and it wouldn’t work for Boris Johnson. Scotland’s future must, and will, be decided by the people of Scotland,” she added.
While the Scottish Conservative and Labour parties oppose another referendum, it is widely expected that pro-independence lawmakers from the ruling SNP, the Greens and possibly former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond’s breakaway Alba party, would guarantee a majority in favor of those campaigning for another referendum.
Sturgeon said that after Brexit — which the majority of Scots opposed — and the pandemic, it would be “ludicrous” to deny the Scottish people the right to rebuild their country’s economy, and shape its position in the world, independent of distant authority in Westminster.
“Imagine a country seeking to recover from COVID, without the ability to control the key economic and social policy levers needed to rebuild, while the bulk of social security powers, tax, employment, borrowing and migration powers are held elsewhere. For good measure, imagine that country was taken out of the EU and the huge European single market against its democratic will,” she wrote.
“It is ludicrous of course to assume that any country would contemplate for a single second being put in such a position, yet that is where Scotland finds itself. In Scotland today we are being told we must leave the key powers needed to shape our recovery in the hands of a Westminster government, led by Boris Johnson, that we did not elect,” she added.
