CHINA
Mars rover named
The country’s first Mars rover would be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced yesterday. The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb. 24 and is due to land next month to look for evidence of life. It is part of the country’s space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon and in December last year returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s. The rover’s title fits with the Chinese name for Mars — “Huo Xing,” or fire star, the National Space Administration said.
UNITED STATES
‘Ghost gun’ attack kills one
A gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person, and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before bystanders and later police took him down, police said on Friday. Travis Sarreshteh, 32, was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by two bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him, police Chief David Nisleit said. The suspect fired a self-made, unregistered “ghost gun.” The attack was “an unprovoked and isolated incident,” Nisleit said.
MEXICO
Vatican envoy visits town
Pope Francis’ ambassador on Friday visited a town terrorized by a bloody turf war between rival drug cartels, telling residents they were not forgotten. Hundreds of faithful lined the streets of Aguililla, a flashpoint in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan, to greet Franco Coppola, the apostolic nuncio. “Don’t forget us. We have faith in our lord,” they implored the Vatican envoy, following gun battles between rival gangs who have laid siege to their community. On Monday, a suspected member of the Jalisco New Generation cartel attacked security forces in the town with an explosive-laden drone, wounding two police officers, the government said.
UNITED STATES
Online meeting targeted
A person interrupted a videoconference meeting of a racial equity task force in Fairfield, Connecticut, with racist slurs, including some directed at black members of the group, police said on Friday. They were trying to identify the person who joined the Thursday evening meeting of the city’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force, and shared their screen to show images of enslaved people in addition to making racist remarks. It is being investigated as a potential hate crime, Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.
FRANCE
Iran posting criticized
The election this week of Iran to a UN committee on women’s rights is an “insult” to women who suffer daily discrimination in the Islamic republic, groups representing Iranian women outside the country said on Friday. Iran was elected on Thursday to a four-year mandate along with six other countries to the New York-based UN Commission on the Status of Women, which works to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women. “We consider the election of the extremely misogynistic regime of Iran as an insult to all Iranian women, the main victims of this regime during the last four decades,” the Association of Iranian Women in France, and their counterparts in Italy and Sweden said in a statement.
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data