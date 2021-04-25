World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Mars rover named

The country’s first Mars rover would be named Zhurong after a traditional fire god, the government announced yesterday. The rover is aboard the Tianwen-1 probe that arrived in Mars orbit on Feb. 24 and is due to land next month to look for evidence of life. It is part of the country’s space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon and in December last year returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s. The rover’s title fits with the Chinese name for Mars — “Huo Xing,” or fire star, the National Space Administration said.

UNITED STATES

‘Ghost gun’ attack kills one

A gunman in downtown San Diego shot and killed one person, and then walked another block and opened fire again, wounding four people before bystanders and later police took him down, police said on Friday. Travis Sarreshteh, 32, was arrested after the Thursday night shooting and was taken to a hospital for injuries after being tackled by two bystanders before police used a Taser to subdue him, police Chief David Nisleit said. The suspect fired a self-made, unregistered “ghost gun.” The attack was “an unprovoked and isolated incident,” Nisleit said.

MEXICO

Vatican envoy visits town

Pope Francis’ ambassador on Friday visited a town terrorized by a bloody turf war between rival drug cartels, telling residents they were not forgotten. Hundreds of faithful lined the streets of Aguililla, a flashpoint in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan, to greet Franco Coppola, the apostolic nuncio. “Don’t forget us. We have faith in our lord,” they implored the Vatican envoy, following gun battles between rival gangs who have laid siege to their community. On Monday, a suspected member of the Jalisco New Generation cartel attacked security forces in the town with an explosive-laden drone, wounding two police officers, the government said.

UNITED STATES

Online meeting targeted

A person interrupted a videoconference meeting of a racial equity task force in Fairfield, Connecticut, with racist slurs, including some directed at black members of the group, police said on Friday. They were trying to identify the person who joined the Thursday evening meeting of the city’s Racial Equity and Justice Task Force, and shared their screen to show images of enslaved people in addition to making racist remarks. It is being investigated as a potential hate crime, Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.

FRANCE

Iran posting criticized

The election this week of Iran to a UN committee on women’s rights is an “insult” to women who suffer daily discrimination in the Islamic republic, groups representing Iranian women outside the country said on Friday. Iran was elected on Thursday to a four-year mandate along with six other countries to the New York-based UN Commission on the Status of Women, which works to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women. “We consider the election of the extremely misogynistic regime of Iran as an insult to all Iranian women, the main victims of this regime during the last four decades,” the Association of Iranian Women in France, and their counterparts in Italy and Sweden said in a statement.