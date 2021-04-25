Ex-aide attacks UK’s Johnson in explosive blog post

‘INSIDER OPERATIONS’: Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of spreading misinformation and suppressing an investigation into a leak about government plans

AFP, LONDON





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top aide on Friday launched an extraordinary tirade after a series of incriminating leaks, saying the Conservative leader lacks “competence and integrity.”

Dominic Cummings, who stepped down as Johnson’s top adviser in December last year, used a personal blog to make a series of incendiary allegations, including that Johnson told his staff to lie to the media, this week.

Cummings, a divisive figure who carved out a uniquely powerful role in government, also said the prime minister had proposed torpedoing a leak inquiry because its findings might prove problematic with Johnson’s fiancee.

He also said he had warned Johnson against plans to use Conservative Party donations in an “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal” way to renovate his Downing Street apartment.

Cummings was responding to newspaper headlines on Friday reporting that Johnson’s staff blamed the ex-aide for leaking embarrassing text messages, including some that have embroiled billionaire inventor James Dyson in a Westminster lobbying scandal.

“The Prime Minister’s new Director of Communications Jack Doyle, at the PM’s request, has made a number of false accusations to the media,” Cummings wrote in his lengthy blog post. “It is sad to see the PM and his office fall so far below the standards of competence and integrity the country deserves.”

Cummings, the controversial brains behind the 2016 campaign for the UK to leave the EU, was appointed chief adviser by Johnson when he took office in July 2019.

He helped secure an election victory that December, but his frequent clashes with colleagues are said to have led to persistent tensions and he left government a year later.

Cummings was particularly blamed for undermining the government’s COVID-19 lockdown message when he went on a lengthy cross-country journey with his family, saying he and his wife needed family help after they both developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Friday’s reports, sourced to anonymous Downing Street officials, blamed the ex-adviser for leaking text messages that Johnson exchanged with Dyson early last year about tax arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It prompted the British government to launch an internal inquiry, the latest probe into a series of leaks from within Whitehall.

Cummings denied being the leaker, pushing back in particular over a damaging disclosure of government plans that forced Johnson into advancing one period of lockdown in November last year.

He claimed that an earlier internal investigation over that leak was blocked by Johnson after it identified the likely culprit.

“I will have to fire him, and this will cause me very serious problems with Carrie, as they’re best friends,” Cummings wrote Johnson told him, referring to his fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

Johnson asked: “Perhaps we could get the Cabinet Secretary to stop the leak inquiry?” he wrote.

Cummings also detailed alleged conversations he had with Johnson about contentious refurbishment plans for the apartment that the prime minister shares with Symonds and their young son in Downing Street.

“The PM stopped speaking to me about this matter in 2020 as I told him I thought his plans to have donors secretly pay for the renovation were unethical, foolish, possibly illegal and almost certainly broke the rules on proper disclosure of political donations if conducted in the way he intended,” Cummings wrote.

Following months of controversy, a government minister said in a written parliamentary answer on Friday that Johnson had met the costs “out of his own pocket.”

Opposition politicians immediately seized on Cummings’ explosive charges as “incredibly damaging,” saying they bolstered claims of “cronyism at the heart of our government.”

“It shows that this story of sleaze and insider operations and running the country by WhatsApp messages with friends is not an exception,” Chi Onwurah, a shadow minister from the main opposition Labour Party, told Times Radio.