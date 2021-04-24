World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Fire kills COVID-19 patients

A fire yesterday in a hospital in western India killed 13 COVID-19 patients as an extreme surge in cases leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. New Delhi reported another global record in daily infections for a second straight day, adding 332,730 new cases. Hospitals have been taking to social media, pleading with the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop admitting patients. Local media reported that 25 COVID-19 patients died at a New Delhi hospital within 24 hours, quoting unnamed officials as saying that “low pressure oxygen” could be the cause of their deaths.

PHILIPPINES

Leader’s daughter tops poll

The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has topped the latest opinion poll on preferred presidential candidates for an election next year. The survey showed that 27 percent of 2,400 respondents would vote for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio above 13 other suggested candidates. She last month told reporters that there was no chance she would run next year. However, few in the country are convinced amid a flurry of social media activity and campaigns urging her to succeed her father, who cannot seek re-election under the country’s constitution.

INDONESIA

Zoom sentencing booms

The Southeast Asian country has since last year sentenced almost 100 prisoners to death over Zoom. Courts turned to virtual hearings as COVID-19 restrictions shut down most in-person trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, which can carry the death penalty. This month, 13 members of a drug trafficking ring, including four foreigners, learned via video that they would be shot for smuggling 400kg of methamphetamine into Indonesia. “Virtual hearings degrade the rights of defendants facing death sentences — it’s about someone’s life and death,” Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid said.

UNITED STATES

Party sparks quake fears

A gender reveal party in New Hampshire was such a blast that it set off reports of an earthquake, police said. Police in Kingston on Tuesday evening received reports of a loud explosion at a nearby quarry, where they found people who said they were holding a gender reveal party. The source of the blast was 36kg of tannerite, police said. The partygoers thought the quarry would be the safest spot to light the explosive, which is typically sold as a target for firearms practice, police said. Some nearby residents reported property damage, local media reported. “It knocked pictures off our walls,” one resident said. “I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.”