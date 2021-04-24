INDIA
Fire kills COVID-19 patients
A fire yesterday in a hospital in western India killed 13 COVID-19 patients as an extreme surge in cases leaves the nation short of medical care and oxygen. New Delhi reported another global record in daily infections for a second straight day, adding 332,730 new cases. Hospitals have been taking to social media, pleading with the government to replenish their oxygen supplies and threatening to stop admitting patients. Local media reported that 25 COVID-19 patients died at a New Delhi hospital within 24 hours, quoting unnamed officials as saying that “low pressure oxygen” could be the cause of their deaths.
PHILIPPINES
Leader’s daughter tops poll
The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has topped the latest opinion poll on preferred presidential candidates for an election next year. The survey showed that 27 percent of 2,400 respondents would vote for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio above 13 other suggested candidates. She last month told reporters that there was no chance she would run next year. However, few in the country are convinced amid a flurry of social media activity and campaigns urging her to succeed her father, who cannot seek re-election under the country’s constitution.
INDONESIA
Zoom sentencing booms
The Southeast Asian country has since last year sentenced almost 100 prisoners to death over Zoom. Courts turned to virtual hearings as COVID-19 restrictions shut down most in-person trials, including murder and drug trafficking cases, which can carry the death penalty. This month, 13 members of a drug trafficking ring, including four foreigners, learned via video that they would be shot for smuggling 400kg of methamphetamine into Indonesia. “Virtual hearings degrade the rights of defendants facing death sentences — it’s about someone’s life and death,” Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid said.
UNITED STATES
Party sparks quake fears
A gender reveal party in New Hampshire was such a blast that it set off reports of an earthquake, police said. Police in Kingston on Tuesday evening received reports of a loud explosion at a nearby quarry, where they found people who said they were holding a gender reveal party. The source of the blast was 36kg of tannerite, police said. The partygoers thought the quarry would be the safest spot to light the explosive, which is typically sold as a target for firearms practice, police said. Some nearby residents reported property damage, local media reported. “It knocked pictures off our walls,” one resident said. “I’m all up for silliness and whatnot, but that was extreme.”
NASA on Monday successfully flew its mini helicopter Ingenuity on Mars, the first powered flight on another planet and a feat the agency said was “our Wright brothers moment.” The 1.8kg rotorcraft lifted off at 7:34am GMT, rose to 3m, swiveled its tissue-box-sized body, swayed in a gentle Martian breeze and then touched down after 39.1 seconds. Data and images from the flight were transmitted 278 million kilometers to Earth, where they were received by NASA’s array of ground antennas and processed almost three-and-a-half hours later. Engineers in orange polo shirts were glued to their screens at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California,
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed