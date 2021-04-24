Indonesian Navy ships yesterday scoured the waters off Bali as they raced against time to find a submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than one day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew.
The KRI Nanggala 402 on Wednesday went missing after its last reported dive off the resort island, and concern is mounting that the submarine might have sunk too deep to reach or recover.
A navy official said that the submarine was expected to run out of oxygen by 3am today.
“We will maximize the effort today, until the time limit tomorrow 3am,” navy spokesman Achmad Riad told reporters.
There have been no signs of life from the submarine, but Riad refused to speculate on its fate.
A total of 24 navy and other ships, as well as a patrol plane, were mobilized for the search with a focus on the area where an oil slick was found after the submarine disappeared during an exercise. Rescuers made similar massive searches in the two previous days.
An Australian military ship equipped with a sonar device and a helicopter was set to arrive later yesterday. A second Australian warship, as well as Singaporean and Malaysian rescue ships, were also expected in the coming days.
“These two Australian ships will help expand the search area and extend the duration of search effort,” Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Mark Hammond said.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo yesterday headed to Banyuwangi, where the rescue ships left earlier.
He asked Indonesians to pray for the crew’s safe return, while ordering all-out efforts to locate the stricken submarine.
“Our main priority is the safety of 53 crew members,” Widodo said in a televised address on Thursday. “To the family of the crew members, I can understand your feelings and we are doing our best to save all crew members on board.”
There has been no conclusive evidence that the oil slick was from the submarine. Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono said that the oil could have spilled from a crack in the submarine’s fuel tank, or the crew could have released fuel and fluids to reduce the vessel’s weight so it could surface.
However, an unidentified object with high magnetism was located at a depth of 50m to 100m and officials held out hope that it is the submarine.
The navy said it believes that the submarine sank to a depth of 600m to 700m, much deeper than its collapse depth of 200m, at which water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.
