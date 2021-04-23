NASA extracts oxygen from Martian air

Reuters, LOS ANGELES





NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the US space agency said on Wednesday.

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air on Mars, was achieved on Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled science rover that landed on Mars on Feb. 18, after a seven-month journey from Earth.

In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE, short for Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, produced about 5g of oxygen, equivalent to about 10 minutes of breathing for an astronaut, NASA said.

Although the initial output was modest, the feat marked the first experimental extraction of a natural resource from the environment of another planet for direct use by humans.

Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate, called it the first technology of its kind to help future missions “live off the land” of another planet.

The instrument works through electrolysis, which uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from molecules of carbon dioxide — which accounts for about 95 percent of the atmosphere on Mars. The remaining 5 percent consists primarily of molecular nitrogen and argon.

Oxygen exists on Mars in negligible trace amounts.

However, an abundant supply is considered critical to eventual human exploration of Mars, both as a sustainable source of breathable air for astronauts and as a necessary ingredient for rocket fuel to fly them home.

The volumes required for launching rockets into space from Mars are particularly daunting.

NASA said that getting four astronauts off the Martian surface would take 7 tonnes of rocket fuel, combined with 25 tonnes of oxygen.

Transporting a 1 tonne oxygen-conversion machine to Mars is more practical than trying to haul 25 tonnes of oxygen in tanks from Earth, MOXIE principal investigator Michael Hecht, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in NASA’s news release.

Astronauts living and working on Mars would require perhaps 1 tonne of oxygen between them to last an entire year, Hecht said.

MOXIE is designed to generate up to 10g per hour as a proof of concept, and scientists plan to run the machine at least another nine times over the next two years under various conditions and speeds, NASA said.