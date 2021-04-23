Blast at Pakistan hotel kills five

CHINESE DELEGATION: Resentment has been fueled by billions of dollars of Chinese money flowing into the region, as most of the new jobs went to outsiders

AFP, QUETTA, Pakistan





The Pakistani Taliban yesterday claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide blast at a luxury hotel hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the nation, as Pakistani officials raised the death toll to five.

Beijing said it strongly condemned the attack, although the Taliban said Pakistani security officials were the target of the blast.

The bomber detonated the explosives late on Wednesday while inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Serena hotel — part of a five-star chain popular with diplomats and aid agencies — in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan Province, the Pakistani Ministry of Interior said.

A man mourning the death of a family member in a bomb blast is comforted at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

“The suicide bomber hit the security officials exactly as it was planned,” a spokesperson for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said in a statement.

Describing the blast as a “terrorist attack,” Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said in Beijing that the Chinese delegation was not present when the bomb detonated.

“I was walking through the car park when I heard a sudden loud sound and the earth shook under my feet,” said Khuda Baksh, a guard at the hotel. “Everyone was running for their lives before I lost consciousness.”

For years the TTP unleashed deadly attacks on urban centers in Pakistan from its bases along the Afghan border, but a massive military offensive launched in 2014 largely destroyed the group’s command-and-control structure, dramatically reducing insurgent violence throughout Pakistan.

“We will not allow this monster to re-emerge,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

However, analysts warned that Pakistan has yet to tackle the root causes of extremism.

Balochistan is the nation’s poorest province, despite being rich in natural resources.

Resentment has been fueled by billions of dollars of Chinese money flowing into the region through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor — a key part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative — which locals say gave them little benefit as most new jobs go to outsiders.