Detect harmful radiation, pilot a rover module, learn better sleep and body maintenance: Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are preparing for future missions even further afield — from the moon to, one day, Mars.
The arrival of four more astronauts to the ISS, due to blast off aboard a SpaceX rocket from Florida today, would open the door for new experiments aimed at priming humans for long-distance space travel.
“We’re trying out technologies for exploration,” said Remi Canton, director of CADMOS, the division of France’s National Center for Space Studies (CNES) undertaking 12 new experiments.
Whether it is humans revisiting the moon for the first time since 1972 or eventually traveling as far as the Red Planet, the challenges are overwhelming.
First, how can engineers ensure that astronauts and their equipment are protected from the flow of particles thrown out by solar storms and cosmic rays?
Crew members on the ISS get some protection from Earth’s magnetic shield. However, venture further into space and they become sitting ducks exposed to highly charged particles.
“It’s a really big problem for space exploration,” Canton said. “You need to make sure they haven’t received a lethal dose before they even set foot on Mars, or stay on the moon too long.”
Before scientists can devise ways of protecting their spacemen, they need to precisely measure what they are up against.
That is the objective of the Lumina experiment, which uses a device based on optical fibers dipped in phosphorus to measure the amount of radiation passing through it.
“When it irradiates, it darkens very quickly,” said Sylvain Girard, a researcher at the Hubert Curien laboratory and coordinator of the experiment.
By measuring the rate of darkening and comparing that to the intensity of light signal injected into one end of the apparatus, scientists can accurately deduce the dose of radiation received.
It would allow researchers to measure radiation in real time, with sufficient sensitivity to detect a sudden variation, such as that provided by a solar storm.
These unpredictable events propel a flow of highly charged and harmful particles into space.
“It’s like a wave, and it takes roughly an hour to swell before it reaches its maximal flow,” said Nicolas Balcon, a radiative environment engineer at CNES.
On a long space voyage, “if we detect a sudden increase, we could save the electronics, get an astronaut back inside the craft, or protect them within shelters that attenuate certain radiative forces,” he added.
To work for any length of time in the hazardous environment of space, future travelers to the moon further afield would also have to master telerobotics.
This would include piloting a rover on the moon’s surface from a station orbiting the satellite, Canton said.
The pilot experiment would look into how astronauts “use tactile and visual information at their disposal” to better design future cockpits, he said.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, once he makes it to the ISS, would wear a virtual-reality helmet combined with handheld devices “because dexterity and refined motor skills are really affected by weightlessness,” Canton said. “You can’t feel the weight of your arms or the forces they exert.”
Pesquet would have to train himself to handle a robotic arm tasked with capturing a virtual vehicle. The helmet would also be used for the Immersive Exercise experiment, which would plunge astronauts into a virtual environment as they pedal on CEVIS, the training bike ISS residents use to limit the muscle loss that comes with prolonged weightlessness.
The experiments do not end when astronauts end their day. They would wear a headband while sleeping to give researchers insight into the different phases of sleep “to understand how confinement and microgravity affect its quality,” Canton said.
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data