The EU has reached a provisional agreement to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, pushing beyond a previous target, but not going as far as environmental campaigners demand.
The target is designed to set the bloc on course to be the first climate neutral continent by 2050, and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally, would limit global temperature increases to 1.5oC above preindustrial levels and avoid the worst impacts of warming.
After talks into the early hours of yesterday morning, negotiators from the European Parliament and the European Council, representing the 27 EU governments, fixed the reduction relative to 1990 levels.
By 2019, EU emissions were already 24 percent lower than in 1990, while the economy grew by about 60 percent.
The 55 percent target replaces the bloc’s previous plan to cut emissions by 40 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels.
EU lawmakers had wanted to go further to 60 percent, while EU leaders agreed on 55 percent after all-night talks in Brussels in December last year.
Greenpeace has said the cut should be 65 percent.
“This is a landmark moment for the EU. We have reached an ambitious agreement to write our climate neutrality target into binding legislation, as a guide to our policies for the next 30 years,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the British government set itself a tough new climate target, pledging to cut carbon emissions by more than three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035, while closing a loophole that had left much of the pollution from airplanes and ships out of the tally.
Environmental advocates welcomed the decision to include for the first time Britain’s share of emissions from international aviation and shipping in the new carbon-
cutting goal.
The government said that its plan would put the UK on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The new target would be enshrined in law, with legislation introduced yesterday in parliament and expected to be on the statute books by summer.
“The UK will be home to pioneering businesses, new technologies and green innovation as we make progress to net zero emissions, laying the foundations for decades of economic growth in a way that creates thousands of jobs,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Johnson, who is set to host a major global climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, said that he hoped other world leaders would “follow our lead and match our ambition.”
Britain previously pledged to slash emissions by 68 percent by 2030 — one of the most ambitious targets.
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data