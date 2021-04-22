EU agrees on 55% greenhouse gas cut

AMBITIOUS GOAL: The 55 percent target replaces the bloc’s previous plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 to limit global temperature increases

Reuters, BRUSSELS





The EU has reached a provisional agreement to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, pushing beyond a previous target, but not going as far as environmental campaigners demand.

The target is designed to set the bloc on course to be the first climate neutral continent by 2050, and put the EU on a pathway which, if adopted globally, would limit global temperature increases to 1.5oC above preindustrial levels and avoid the worst impacts of warming.

After talks into the early hours of yesterday morning, negotiators from the European Parliament and the European Council, representing the 27 EU governments, fixed the reduction relative to 1990 levels.

By 2019, EU emissions were already 24 percent lower than in 1990, while the economy grew by about 60 percent.

The 55 percent target replaces the bloc’s previous plan to cut emissions by 40 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels.

EU lawmakers had wanted to go further to 60 percent, while EU leaders agreed on 55 percent after all-night talks in Brussels in December last year.

Greenpeace has said the cut should be 65 percent.

“This is a landmark moment for the EU. We have reached an ambitious agreement to write our climate neutrality target into binding legislation, as a guide to our policies for the next 30 years,” European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the British government set itself a tough new climate target, pledging to cut carbon emissions by more than three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035, while closing a loophole that had left much of the pollution from airplanes and ships out of the tally.

Environmental advocates welcomed the decision to include for the first time Britain’s share of emissions from international aviation and shipping in the new carbon-

cutting goal.

The government said that its plan would put the UK on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The new target would be enshrined in law, with legislation introduced yesterday in parliament and expected to be on the statute books by summer.

“The UK will be home to pioneering businesses, new technologies and green innovation as we make progress to net zero emissions, laying the foundations for decades of economic growth in a way that creates thousands of jobs,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Johnson, who is set to host a major global climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, said that he hoped other world leaders would “follow our lead and match our ambition.”

Britain previously pledged to slash emissions by 68 percent by 2030 — one of the most ambitious targets.