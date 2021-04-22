Eerie wails, explosive trumpets and ghostly moans — the sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word: the whales had stayed put.
The recordings gathered during the 2018-2019 winter in the freezing cold arctic waters off Canada proved that a population of bowhead whales had skipped their usual migration south.
Scientists believe this behavior — never previously detected — could be driven by the effects of climate change.
The about 20,000 bowhead whales that make up the Bering-Chukchi-Beaufort (BCB) population around Canada ordinarily have a fairly predictable migration pattern spanning 6,000km.
They spend the winter in part of the Bering Sea. Then, they head north and then east to the Beaufort Sea and Canada’s Amundsen Gulf for the summer, and return to the Bering Sea in the autumn.
However, in the 2018-2019 winter, something different happened. Residents in the Canadian region reported seeing bowheads long after they would normally have disappeared south.
A team of scientists decided to comb through hours of audio recorded by underwater devices that are dotted around the region for regular data collection, listening for unusual sounds.
They found them: The distinctive calls of bowhead whales that should have been in their southern winter grounds, but had stayed put.
“The evidence is clear that BCB bowheads overwintered in their summer foraging region ... and as far as we know, this is the first time it has been reported,” the study published yesterday in the Royal Society Open Science journal said.
What is less clear is why this happened. The authors posit various theories, mostly linked to climate change.
One possible factor could be shifting ice cover, with less ice than usual seen in the summer grounds during the 2018-2019 winter.
However, the record minimum ice concentration came in the 2015-2016 winter.
That suggests that “ice, and particularly timing and locations, is important, but not the only factor,” said Stephen Insley of the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada, who helped lead the study.
Another possible explanation is “predator avoidance,” with the bowheads steering clear of orca whales, which are more frequently seen in some areas as warming seas lead to decreased ice cover.
Other phenomena linked to climate change could also be at play, like the increasingly erratic and early summer plankton bloom — whales could be spending the winter in their summer grounds to ensure they catch the key food source, the scientists said.
Insley suspects that water temperature is playing a key role in the unusual behavior, with bowheads known to avoid water outside a narrow range of about minus-0.5°C to 2°C.
If the bowheads are responding to the effects of climate change, they would be far from alone, Insley said.
“The whole region is undergoing dramatic change and we’re just seeing the beginning of it. Many sub-arctic species are moving north,” he said.
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data