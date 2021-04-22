A whale chorus shows shifting bowhead migration

AFP, TOKYO





Eerie wails, explosive trumpets and ghostly moans — the sounds from the underwater recorders had a story to tell, even without a single intelligible word: the whales had stayed put.

The recordings gathered during the 2018-2019 winter in the freezing cold arctic waters off Canada proved that a population of bowhead whales had skipped their usual migration south.

Scientists believe this behavior — never previously detected — could be driven by the effects of climate change.

The about 20,000 bowhead whales that make up the Bering-Chukchi-Beaufort (BCB) population around Canada ordinarily have a fairly predictable migration pattern spanning 6,000km.

They spend the winter in part of the Bering Sea. Then, they head north and then east to the Beaufort Sea and Canada’s Amundsen Gulf for the summer, and return to the Bering Sea in the autumn.

However, in the 2018-2019 winter, something different happened. Residents in the Canadian region reported seeing bowheads long after they would normally have disappeared south.

A team of scientists decided to comb through hours of audio recorded by underwater devices that are dotted around the region for regular data collection, listening for unusual sounds.

They found them: The distinctive calls of bowhead whales that should have been in their southern winter grounds, but had stayed put.

“The evidence is clear that BCB bowheads overwintered in their summer foraging region ... and as far as we know, this is the first time it has been reported,” the study published yesterday in the Royal Society Open Science journal said.

What is less clear is why this happened. The authors posit various theories, mostly linked to climate change.

One possible factor could be shifting ice cover, with less ice than usual seen in the summer grounds during the 2018-2019 winter.

However, the record minimum ice concentration came in the 2015-2016 winter.

That suggests that “ice, and particularly timing and locations, is important, but not the only factor,” said Stephen Insley of the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada, who helped lead the study.

Another possible explanation is “predator avoidance,” with the bowheads steering clear of orca whales, which are more frequently seen in some areas as warming seas lead to decreased ice cover.

Other phenomena linked to climate change could also be at play, like the increasingly erratic and early summer plankton bloom — whales could be spending the winter in their summer grounds to ensure they catch the key food source, the scientists said.

Insley suspects that water temperature is playing a key role in the unusual behavior, with bowheads known to avoid water outside a narrow range of about minus-0.5°C to 2°C.

If the bowheads are responding to the effects of climate change, they would be far from alone, Insley said.

“The whole region is undergoing dramatic change and we’re just seeing the beginning of it. Many sub-arctic species are moving north,” he said.