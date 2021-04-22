DR Congo sues Uganda over war

AFP, THE HAGUE, The Netherlands





The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Tuesday accused Uganda of “barbarity” in a fresh bid at the UN’s top court to extract billions of dollars in compensation over a brutal war two decades ago.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in 2005 that Uganda had to pay Kinshasa reparations for invading its vast central African neighbor during a 1998-2003 war that left 3 million people dead.

The case is back before the Hague-based ICJ, which must make a final ruling on the amount of compensation after the two squabbling countries failed to reach an agreement through negotiations.

“The armed conflict led by Uganda was very large scale. A five-year occupation followed by very serious breaches of human rights that were verging on barbarity,” Congolese legal agent Paul-Crispin Kakhozi Bin-Bulongo told the court.

“The judgement said parties should seek agreement in good faith... Unfortunately, Uganda never acted in the same spirit,” Bin-Bulongo said.

The conflict at it its height drew in about nine African countries, with Uganda and Rwanda backing rebel forces against the Kinshasa government as they jostled for control of the mineral-rich Ituri region.

Ugandan representatives are to state their case today.