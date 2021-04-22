COVID-19: Return the favor: Seoul looks to US for COVID-19 jabs

Reuters, SEOUL





South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong yesterday said he hopes the US will help Seoul address its COVID-19 vaccine shortage as a return in favor of test kits and masks it sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic.

The request comes as the South Korean government has come under fire from local media for not doing enough to secure enough vaccines early.

It has inoculated just 3 percent of its population due to tight global supply and limited access.

“We have been stressing to the US that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed,’” Chung told reporters at the Kwanhun Club, a representative association of journalists in South Korea.

He said South Korea had airlifted Washington a large volume of COVID-19 test kits and masks in the early stages of the pandemic “in the spirit of the special South Korea-US alliance,” even as domestic supply was very tight.

“We are hoping that the US will help us out with the challenges we are facing with the vaccines, based on the solidarity we demonstrated last year,” he said.

Chung said the two countries were in talks and raised the potential contribution it can make to the global vaccine supply chain that the US President Joe Biden is keen on.

Park Jin, an opposition party lawmaker, called for more aggressive vaccine diplomacy and urged the government to invoke its free-trade agreement (FTA) with Washington to demand access to pharmaceutical products.

“The government needs to be more proactive ... and The FTA provides us a legal base to demand [vaccines], as it stipulates the two countries’ commitment to promoting the development of and facilitating access to pharmaceutical products,” Park told reporters.