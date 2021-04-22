South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong yesterday said he hopes the US will help Seoul address its COVID-19 vaccine shortage as a return in favor of test kits and masks it sent to Washington earlier in the pandemic.
The request comes as the South Korean government has come under fire from local media for not doing enough to secure enough vaccines early.
It has inoculated just 3 percent of its population due to tight global supply and limited access.
“We have been stressing to the US that ‘a friend in need is a friend indeed,’” Chung told reporters at the Kwanhun Club, a representative association of journalists in South Korea.
He said South Korea had airlifted Washington a large volume of COVID-19 test kits and masks in the early stages of the pandemic “in the spirit of the special South Korea-US alliance,” even as domestic supply was very tight.
“We are hoping that the US will help us out with the challenges we are facing with the vaccines, based on the solidarity we demonstrated last year,” he said.
Chung said the two countries were in talks and raised the potential contribution it can make to the global vaccine supply chain that the US President Joe Biden is keen on.
Park Jin, an opposition party lawmaker, called for more aggressive vaccine diplomacy and urged the government to invoke its free-trade agreement (FTA) with Washington to demand access to pharmaceutical products.
“The government needs to be more proactive ... and The FTA provides us a legal base to demand [vaccines], as it stipulates the two countries’ commitment to promoting the development of and facilitating access to pharmaceutical products,” Park told reporters.
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed
China could see its number of births fall to less than 10 million annually in the next five years if the government does not quickly abolish its policy of limiting families to two children, an expert was quoted by media as saying. China’s total population might also fall in a few years, Guangdong Academy of Population Development director Dong Yuzheng (董玉整) told Yicai, a Chinese financial news outlet. The number of babies born in China fell by 580,000 to 14.65 million in 2019 and the birthrate of 10.48 per thousand was the lowest since 1949 when present methods of collating data