COVID-19: India COVID-19 surge hits new record

‘CAME LIKE A STORM’: Medicine and oxygen were being sold on the black market as hospitals ran out of supplies amid a rapidly spreading ‘double mutant’ virus variant

AFP, NEW DELHI





India’s new COVID-19 outbreak yesterday set new records, with more than 2,000 deaths in 24 hours as hospitals in New Delhi ran perilously low on oxygen.

India has been in the grips of a second wave of infections blamed on lax government rules and a new “double mutant” virus variant, adding almost 3.5 million new cases this month alone.

Indian Ministry of Health data showed 295,000 new cases in 24 hours and 2,023 fatalities, among the world’s biggest daily totals of the pandemic and on a par with numbers seen in the US in January.

Social worker Ashok Kurmi, dressed as Spider-Man, sanitizes a public transport bus in Mumbai, India, yesterday. Photo: AP

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country of 1.3 billion people was “once again fighting a big fight.”

“The situation was under control till a few weeks back, and then this second corona wave came like a storm,” Modi said.

There had been hopes that despite its packed cities and poor healthcare, India had managed to dodge largely unscathed a pandemic that has killed more than 3 million people around the world.

The past few weeks have seen mass gatherings including millions attending the Kumbh Mela religious festival and political rallies, as well as lavish weddings and cricket matches against England.

Production of key COVID-19 drugs slowed or even halted at some factories and there were delays inviting bids for oxygen generation plants, local media reported.

Now distraught relatives are being forced to pay exorbitant rates on the black market for medicine and oxygen, and WhatsApp groups are awash with pleas for help.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Tuesday went into self-isolation after his wife tested positive for COVID-19, wrote on Twitter that some hospitals in the capital “are left with just a few hours of oxygen.”

Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain urged the federal government to “restore oxygen supply chain to avert a major crisis.”

Hospitals in the western state of Maharashtra and its teeming capital, Mumbai, the epicenter of the surge, were also experiencing dire shortages, local media reported.

“Normally we would shift some patients to other hospitals ... none in the city have spare oxygen,” NDTV quoted one doctor in the state as saying.

“The [central government], states and private sectors are trying to ensure every needy patient gets oxygen,” Modi said in his address.

States across India have imposed restrictions, with Delhi in a week-long lockdown, all nonessential shops shut in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh set for a weekend shutdown.

Delhi’s lockdown prompted tens of thousands of migrant workers to flee the mega-city of 25 million inhabitants, in scenes reminiscent of the national shutdown a year ago that inflicted economic and human misery.

The US advises against traveling to India, even for those fully vaccinated, while the UK has added India to its “red list.”

Hong Kong and New Zealand have banned flights.

India has administered more than 130 million shots so far and from Saturday next week all adults are to be eligible for a shot.

However, some local authorities have been running short of supplies and India has put the brakes on exports of the AstraZeneca shot.

“I think in the coming week or two we will have a more quantitative estimate of and if any effect of this variant on the vaccine,” Rakesh Mishra from the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology told reporters.