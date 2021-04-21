MEXICO
Farmer visas sought
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said that he would ask US President Joe Biden to give work visas to Mexican farmers who participate in a tree-planting program. Lopez Obrador touted the program as a way to help the US regulate migration. The US “is looking for alternatives because migration is out of control,” Lopez Obrador said. “Instead of seeking to block it with punitive measures, it should be channeled and ordered.”
UNITED STATES
Black Sea warning issued
The Department of State on Monday branded as an “unprovoked escalation” reported Russian plans to block parts of the Black Sea, which could affect access to Ukrainian ports. Russian state media have reported that Moscow intends to close parts of the Black Sea to foreign military and official ships for six months. Such a move could affect access to Ukrainian ports in the Sea of Azov, which is connected to the Black Sea through the Kerch Strait, on the eastern tip of the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014. “This represents yet another unprovoked escalation in Moscow’s ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Drugmakers go on trial
Four drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson, on Monday went on trial over claims that they helped fuel an opioid epidemic through deceptive marketing that downplayed the risks of addiction. Johnson & Johnson, Teva, Endo and Allergan are accused of trivializing the dangers of long-term use of opioid painkillers to boost sales in a lawsuit filed by several California counties and the city of Oakland. The complaint seeks billions of dollars in damages to abate the public nuisance it says the drugmakers created.
UNITED STATES
Activist sues Twitter
Project Veritas frontman James O’Keefe on Monday sued Twitter Inc for defamation for banning him from the Internet platform. O’Keefe sued in state court in Westchester County, New York, where Project Veritas does business, claiming that the social media company falsely banned him for operating fake accounts. “After suspending Mr O’Keefe’s personal Twitter account on April 15, Twitter, through an unnamed spokesperson, disseminated to media outlets the provably false statement that Mr O’Keefe was ‘operating fake [Twitter] accounts,’” he said in a complaint.
UNITED STATES
Bathroom bill approved
Tennessee House lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that would put public schools and districts at risk of civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multiperson bathrooms or locker rooms that are not for their gender. The proposal must now pass the Senate before it can head to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s desk, with senators expected to vote on the proposal later this week. Under the proposed measure, which passed 65-24, a student or employee could sue in an effort to claim monetary damages “for all psychological, emotional, and physical harm suffered” if school officials allow a transgender person into the bathroom or locker room when others are in there, or if they require staying in the same sleeping quarters as a member of the opposite sex at birth, unless that person is a family member.
NEW ZEALAND
Airport virus case confirmed
Authorities yesterday said that an Auckland airport worker had tested positive for COVID-19, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said it would not affect a newly opened travel bubble with Australia. Confirmation that a cleaner at the airport had contracted the virus came barely 24 hours after the transport hub hosted joyful scenes as families reunited following the launch of the quarantine-free bubble. Ardern said the cleaner worked on planes arriving from “red zone” countries deemed high risk, not Australia, which like New Zealand has largely contained the virus. She said the two nations expected to handle border cases, and had systems in place to do that without closing the long-awaited travel bubble. “We accept there will be cases and that is part of our journey together, for both sides,” she told reporters.
CHINA
Supercomputing hub coming
The southern space port of Wenchang plans to invest 20 billion yuan (US$3.1 billion) to build a supercomputing center by the end of the year to analyze data obtained from space, the state-backed Hainan Daily said yesterday. The center would provide big data services for industries, including the aerospace and marine sectors, starting next year, the report said. The nation envisions having in the next decade massive constellations of commercial satellites that can offer services ranging from high-speed Internet for aircraft to tracking coal shipments. To meet the demand for satellite launches, it would have to build bigger rockets that can carry more satellites or build more launch sites, or both. The nation currently has four launch sites — three inland and one in Wenchang, Hainan Province. Earlier this month, the government said it was planning a new commercial space base in Hainan to meet growing demand for launches.
SOUTH KOREA
Protesters shave heads
More than 30 college students yesterday shaved their heads in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul to protest Tokyo’s decision to release water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. Police periodically dispersed crowds, who chanted and held placards, but did not stop the event from taking place, although there is a COVID-19 pandemic ban on gatherings larger than 10 people. The protesters who were shaved were draped in protective sheets emblazoned with messages condemning the Japanese plan and calling for it to be ditched. One read: “The Japanese government should immediately cancel the plan to release the contaminated water.” Tokyo last week said it would release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima site in stages starting in about two years.
UNITED KINGDOM
‘Downton’ sequel coming
Downton Abbey is to return in a sequel due to be released this Christmas, producers said. The first Downton Abbey film, based on the hugely popular British TV series, was released in 2019. Producers on Monday said that much of the original cast — including Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern — would return. They would be joined by new faces, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West making an appearance, the producers told USA Today. The movie, which began production last week, is set to be released on Dec. 22. The plot remains under wraps, but Julian Fellowes, the man behind the original script, has signed on to write the sequel’s screenplay.
