The EU on Monday expanded its sanctions against Myanmar’s military leaders and army-controlled companies ahead of a regional meeting to discuss the crisis after army leaders deposed the elected government.
The Council of the EU’s latest sanctions target 10 individuals and two military-controlled companies already subject to sanctions by the US, Britain and other governments.
It is unclear if such moves are having any impact as the military escalates its efforts to crush opposition to its seizure of power.
Photo: AP
Myanmar’s economy is already in crisis, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the mass civil disobedience movement that arose following the Feb. 1 coup.
The number of individuals sanctioned was expanded to 35 people that the EU said were responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law, for repressive decisions and for serious human rights violations.
The two military-controlled companies, Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co and Myanmar Economic Corp, have vast holdings in many industries and help to fund the military.
All are subject to having their assets frozen and travel banned, as well as other measures.
EU citizens and businesses are banned from doing business or providing funds to them without special permission.
“Today’s decision is a sign of the EU’s unity and determination in condemning the brutal actions of the military junta, and aims at effecting change in the junta’s leadership,” the EU said in a statement.
“Today’s decision also sends a clear message to the military leadership: Continuing on the current path will only bring further suffering and will never grant any legitimacy,” it said.
Since the coup, security forces have killed at least 738 protesters and bystanders, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors casualties and arrests.
More than 3,200 people are still detained, among them the nation’s deposed civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, and Burmese President Win Myint, the association said.
The EU already had an embargo on sales to Myanmar of arms and equipment that can be used for internal repression; an export ban on dual-use goods for use by the military and border guard police; export restrictions on equipment for monitoring communications that could be used for internal repression; and a prohibition on military training for and military cooperation with the army.
Last week, the US S&P 500 said that it was removing India’s Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd from its sustainability index due to its alleged dealings with Burmese authorities.
Adani did not respond to a request for comment on that move.
Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon exhorted the UN Security Council to act immediately to halt the violence and protect civilians.
So far, the council has not taken such action, which would likely be blocked by China and Russia.
ASEAN, which is holding a summit on Myanmar this month, maintains a policy of “non-interference” in each others’ political matters and has rejected the idea of imposing sanctions against the junta.
Ban urged ASEAN to send a high-level delegation to Myanmar.
He said that he had tried unsuccessfully to make a diplomatic visit himself.
