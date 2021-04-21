Nick Yanez, a 28-year-old ambulance nurse in Metro Manila, said she sometimes spends six to seven hours in her emergency vehicle caring for a COVID-19 patient before a bed can be found in a hospital.
Already facing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Asia, the Philippines has seen a second wave of infections that is stretching healthcare workers in the National Capital Region like never before.
“The situation is more severe now. This is version 2.0. The cases are higher, we are more exhausted,” said Yanez, whose ambulance operates in Pasig City.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The country has averaged more than 10,400 daily COVID-19 cases since the start of this month, nearly double the level last month and far above the 213 per day in April last year and 2,169 in the second half of last year, Philippine Department of Health data showed.
A two-week lockdown of the National Capital Region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, appears to have done little to ease the strain on the medical system.
Intensive-care units in Metro Manila were at 84 percent capacity, while 70 percent of COVID-19 ward beds and 63 percent of isolation beds were full as of Monday, government data showed.
Early this month, when no Metro Manila hospital could take him in, COVID-19 patient Jaybee Garganera was driven to a hospital in Clark, Pampanga, 100km from his home.
“I could hear her talking in the other room and every time she put the phone down she would be sobbing,” Garganera said of his wife, who called hospitals all over the region.
The Philippines has reported 945,745 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, with close to 17,000 healthcare workers infected. So far, about 16,000 people have died.
Among those who perished was Jayson Maulit’s 95-year-old greatggrandmother, who died in an emergency room in Batangas province on April 2 before she could be admitted to a hospital.
“Every hospital we called, we were either wait listed or were told that they are full,” said Maulit, a small-business owner.
Philippine Secretary of Health Francisco Duque on Friday said that more than 1,400 beds would be added in Metro Manila and more 100 healthcare workers from other parts of the country brought in to help.
For Encarnita Blanco-Limpin, a doctor at the Philippine Heart Center, the help is welcome.
However, she said that contact tracing must be improved and more vaccines distributed to take the pressure off hospitals.
Nearly 1.3 million people have so far received at least one vaccine dose, with only 3 million doses arriving in the country out of the 140 million it aims to procure.
“Our emergency room is running at 200 percent capacity,” said Blanco-Limpin, who recently was infected with COVID-19. “Many of these coronavirus patients are not on beds, some of them are being treated while in sitting positions.”
