World leaders are facing a call to act immediately to stop multiple famines breaking out, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and caused by conflict, climate change and inequality.
Hundreds of groups working to combat inequality yesterday appealed to governments to respond to increasing levels of hunger caused by “an acute food insecurity situation” around the world.
In an open letter to support the UN Call for Action to Avert Famine in 2021, the groups said that millions of people face starvation, and billions of investment is urgently needed.
“The combined impacts of conflict, climate change and inequality, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis, have led to an acute food-insecurity situation around the world. Needs already cannot be met, and we are increasingly likely to face multiple famines if we do not respond now,” organizations including the International Council of Voluntary Agencies and the World Food Programme (WFP) said.
The WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization at the beginning of this year said that up to 270 million people did not have enough food or were at high risk of going hungry.
More than 34 million people were on the brink of starving and could fall into famine without immediate action, they said.
Meanwhile, in Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso, 155,000 people were already living in areas with famine or famine-likely conditions, they added.
At least US$5.5 billion is needed in food and agricultural assistance to avert famine, while millions more are needed to provide healthcare, clean water and other essential services.
However, that funding had dwindled and would not be enough by itself, the groups said.
Governments should step in to end conflicts and ensure humanitarian access, they said.
“The situation requires urgent action, at a scale we are simply not seeing,” the groups said. “If no action is taken, lives will be lost. The responsibility to address this lies with states.”
The letter comes a year after WFP director David Beasley said that the world was facing famine “of biblical proportions” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are not talking about people going to bed hungry,” he told the Guardian in an interview at the time. “We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status — people literally marching to the brink of starvation. If we don’t get food to people, people will die.”
Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel. Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019. Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the
The Oscars are the glitziest night of the year in Hollywood and millions across the globe tune in, but they threaten to be a dud in China after the nomination of a Hong Kong protest documentary. Beijing-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao (趙婷), who is touted to win big for her acclaimed American road movie Nomadland, has also faced criticism back home after some questioned her loyalty to China. China has spent years “pining for Hollywood accolades,” entertainment magazine Variety said, and state broadcaster China Central Television has shown the awards live or on a delay since 2003. Online platforms in China, the world’s fastest-growing
DRAWING DISMAY: Giving a forum to the coup leaders at the 10-country bloc’s talks in Jakarta this weekend would legitimize their rule, democracy advocates said Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is to join a special ASEAN summit on the weekend in his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. The Feb. 1 coup triggered a massive uprising in Myanmar, bringing hundreds of thousands of protesters to the streets to demand a return to democracy, while civil servants have boycotted work in a bid to shutter the junta’s administration. The Burmese military junta has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and
AMID NEGOTIATIONS: Tehran for the first time confirmed that there was an explosion at its main nuclear facility on April 11, but denied that it was caused by a cyberattack Iran on Saturday named a suspect in the April 11 attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges, saying that he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the US to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity in response — three times higher than ever before — although in small quantities. The sabotage and Iran’s response have further inflamed