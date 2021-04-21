Millions at risk of famine, groups say

URGENT ACTION: At least US$5.5bn is needed to avert famine, while millions more are needed to provide clean water, healthcare and other essential services, they said

World leaders are facing a call to act immediately to stop multiple famines breaking out, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and caused by conflict, climate change and inequality.

Hundreds of groups working to combat inequality yesterday appealed to governments to respond to increasing levels of hunger caused by “an acute food insecurity situation” around the world.

In an open letter to support the UN Call for Action to Avert Famine in 2021, the groups said that millions of people face starvation, and billions of investment is urgently needed.

“The combined impacts of conflict, climate change and inequality, coupled with the COVID-19 crisis, have led to an acute food-insecurity situation around the world. Needs already cannot be met, and we are increasingly likely to face multiple famines if we do not respond now,” organizations including the International Council of Voluntary Agencies and the World Food Programme (WFP) said.

The WFP and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization at the beginning of this year said that up to 270 million people did not have enough food or were at high risk of going hungry.

More than 34 million people were on the brink of starving and could fall into famine without immediate action, they said.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, South Sudan and Burkina Faso, 155,000 people were already living in areas with famine or famine-likely conditions, they added.

At least US$5.5 billion is needed in food and agricultural assistance to avert famine, while millions more are needed to provide healthcare, clean water and other essential services.

However, that funding had dwindled and would not be enough by itself, the groups said.

Governments should step in to end conflicts and ensure humanitarian access, they said.

“The situation requires urgent action, at a scale we are simply not seeing,” the groups said. “If no action is taken, lives will be lost. The responsibility to address this lies with states.”

The letter comes a year after WFP director David Beasley said that the world was facing famine “of biblical proportions” because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are not talking about people going to bed hungry,” he told the Guardian in an interview at the time. “We are talking about extreme conditions, emergency status — people literally marching to the brink of starvation. If we don’t get food to people, people will die.”