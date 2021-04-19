World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Bureau warns of flooding

The weather bureau yesterday warned of flash floods and landslides as Surigae intensified while on water to become this year’s first super typhoon. Surigae, locally known as Bising, which now has the strength of a category 5 hurricane, is over the Philippine Sea to the east of the Bicol region, the bureau said. While the storm is not expected to hit land, it would bring heavy rain and strong winds to eastern provinces as it moves northwest with top winds of 215kph and gusts of up to 265kph. “Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast of the typhoon, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts,” the bureau said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Top choreographer, 35, dies

Internationally renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett has died at the age of 35, a year after leaving the Royal Ballet amid allegations of inappropriate behavior. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In a statement, his family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam.” The Royal Opera House wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett’s death. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this very sad time.” Last year, the Royal Ballet severed ties with Scarlett, who had been accused of sexual misconduct with students. It said an independent investigation into his behavior had “found there were no matters to pursue in relation to alleged contact with students of the Royal Ballet School.” In 2014, Scarlett became the youngest choreographer to create a full-length ballet for the company, with Frankenstein.

UNITED STATES

Police to end press attacks

Minnesota police on Saturday promised not to detain, threaten or rough up journalists covering protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright, after officers detained and pepper-sprayed journalists on Friday night and forced some to lie face-down. The Minnesota State Patrol also agreed to stop photographing journalists and their credentials, and would no longer order reporters where they can position themselves to cover the demonstrations. The statement came after state police and officers from eight other law-enforcement agencies in the joint force known as Operation Safety Net were criticized by media organizations for how they treated journalists at the protests in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota said the behavior of some officers “went beyond unlawful detention to include outright retaliatory assault” against journalists.

UNITED STATES

Treadmill warning issued

Safety regulators on Saturday warned people with children and pets to immediately stop using a treadmill made by Peloton after one child died and others were injured. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said children and at least one pet were pulled, pinned and trapped under the rear roller of the Tread+ treadmill, leading to fractures, scrapes and the death of one child. The safety commission said in a news release and in e-mails that it knows of 39 “incidents” with the treadmill, involving “multiple” or “dozens” of children, but it did not specify a number of children. It said that the majority of the incidents resulted in injuries, including the one death. Peloton said in a news release that the warning from the safety commission was “inaccurate and misleading.” It said there is no reason to stop using the treadmill as long as children and pets are kept away from it at all times.”