Sikhs call for gun reforms after FedEx mass shooting

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana





Members of Indianapolis’ tight-knit Sikh community on Saturday joined city officials to call for gun reforms as they mourned the deaths of four Sikhs who were among the eight people killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx warehouse.

At a vigil attended by more than 200 at an Indianapolis park on Saturday evening, Aasees Kaur, legal client and community services manager at the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside the city’s mayor and other officials to demand action that would prevent such attacks from happening again.

“We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change,” Kaur said. “The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so.”

People on Saturday hold photographs of one of the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility during a candlelight vigil in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: AFP

The attack was another blow to the Asian American community a month after six people of Asian descent were killed by a gunman in the Atlanta area and amid ongoing attacks against Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 90 percent of the workers at the FedEx warehouse near Indianapolis International Airport are members of the local Sikh community, police said on Friday.

Kiran Deol, who attended the vigil in support of family members affected by the shooting, said loopholes in the law that make it easier for people to buy guns “need to be closed now,” and emphasized that anyone who tries to buy a firearm should be required to have a background check.

“The gun violence is unacceptable. Look at what’s happened ... it needs to be stopped,” Deol said. “We need more reform. We need gun laws to be harder, stronger, so that responsible people are the ones that have guns. That’s what we want to bring awareness to.”

Sikh Coalition executive director Satjeet Kaur said the entire community was traumatized by the “senseless” violence.

“While we don’t yet know the motive of the shooter, he targeted a facility known to be heavily populated by Sikh employees,” Kaur said.

There are between 8,000 and 10,000 Sikh Americans in Indiana, the coalition said.

Members of the religion, which began in India in the 15th century, began settling in Indiana more than 50 years ago.

One of the victims of Thursday night’s shooting was Amarjit Sekhon, a 48-year-old Sikh mother of two sons who was the breadwinner of her family.

Kuldip Sekhon said that his sister-in-law began working at the FedEx facility in November last year and was a dedicated worker whose husband was disabled.

“She was a workaholic, she always was working, working,” he said. “She would never sit still ... the other day she had the [COVID-19] shot and she was really sick, but she still went to work.”

In addition to Sekhon, the Marion County Coroner’s office identified the dead as: Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jasvinder Kaur, 50; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

Kuldip Sekhon said his family lost another relative in the shooting — Kaur, who was his son’s mother-in-law.

“We were planning to have a birthday party tonight, but now we’re here instead. This ... this is tough for us,” Sukhpreet Rai, who is also related to Kaur and Sehkon, said on Saturday. “They were both very charming.”

The coalition said that about 500,000 Sikhs live in the US.

The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the US since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven.