COVID-19 death toll passes 3m amid India spike

AFP, PARIS





The global COVID-19 death toll on Saturday passed 3 million as the pandemic speeds up despite vaccination campaigns, leading countries like India to impose new lockdowns to fight spiraling infection numbers.

It is the latest grim milestone since COVID-19 first surfaced in central China in December 2019 and went on to infect more than 139 million people, leaving billions more under crippling lockdowns and ravaging the global economy.

An average of more than 12,000 deaths were recorded globally every day last week, shooting the overall toll past 3 million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally.

Medical workers register people during a mass testing event in Bangkok on Saturday. Photo: AFP

For comparison, 3 million people is more than the population of Jamaica or Armenia — and three times the death toll of the Iran-Iraq war, which raged from 1980 to 1988.

The pandemic is showing no sign of slowing down: The 829,596 new infections reported worldwide on Friday is the highest number yet, the tally showed.

The daily average of 731,000 cases registered last week is also close to a record high.

New Delhi on Saturday went into a weekend lockdown as the world’s second-most populous nation recorded 234,000 new cases and 1,341 deaths.

India has three times the daily cases of the US, the world’s worst-hit nation, and families are clamoring for drugs and hospital beds.

Some doctors say that they are alarmed at how many young people are now getting seriously ill — like Raj Karan, who got sick while campaigning for elections in the northern city of Lucknow.

The 38-year-old died soon after.

“I am devastated... I could only see him via a video call,” his friend Ajay Singh Yadav told reporters.

Hopes that South Asian countries might have seen the worst of the pandemic have been dashed, with India recording more than 2 million new cases this month alone, and Bangladesh and Pakistan imposing new shutdowns.

Udaya Regmi, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Bangladesh representative, said that the “truly frightening” South Asian surge was a “wake-up call to the world.”

Richer countries that have waged mass inoculation efforts have seen their virus numbers plummet. The UK, which has given 60 percent of its population at least one vaccination dose, now records about 30 deaths per day — down from 1,200 in late January.

Thailand on Saturday recorded its fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 new cases, with spiraling infections linked to a nightlife district of Bangkok earlier this month.

Alcohol sales were to be banned in Bangkok restaurants from yesterday, while entertainment venues have been shuttered nationwide for two weeks.

In Japan, rising virus cases have stoked speculation that the Tokyo Olympic Games — postponed last year due to the pandemic — could be cancelled.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in his first meeting with US President Joe Biden said that his government was listening to experts and doing its “utmost” to prepare for the Games in July.

In Brazil, the country with the third-highest death toll in the world, night shifts have been added to several cemeteries as diggers work around the clock to bury the dead.

“We try not to get upset in our work, but it is sad. It is a lot of people,” said one gravedigger in Sao Paolo’s Vila Formosa, the largest cemetery in Latin America.

More than 365,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Despite high infection rates, the Sao Paulo State Government announced that it would allow businesses and places of worship to reopen from yesterday.