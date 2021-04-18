Pentagon confirms leaked UFO footage is legitimate

The Guardian





Furthering the growing interest in unidentified flying objects (UFOs), or what the US government refers to as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), the US Department of Defense on Thursday confirmed that photos and videos of UFOs leaked in the past few months were legitimate and taken by US Navy personnel.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough confirmed to CNN that images and footage of a blinking triangular object in the sky, along with other aerial phenomena that were categorized as a “sphere,” “acorn” and “metallic blimp,” were taken by navy personnel in 2019.

Gough told CNN that the department would not comment further on the nature of the footage.

“To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, [the department] does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP,” Gough said.

The Pentagon in April last year released three videos of aerial phenomena taken in 2004 and 2015 that included audio of pilots amazed at the speed of the objects they were seeing.

“Look at that thing, dude. It’s rotating,” one pilot said.

The release of the footage spurred government interest in investigating the phenomena.

In August last year, the department created a taskforce following pressure from US lawmakers.

Late last year, the US Congress passed a government funding bill that included a directive to the US director of national intelligence and secretary of defense to release a report on the phenomena within six months.

Last month, former US director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, who served in the administration of former US president Donald Trump, teased the contents of the report, telling Fox News that the document would include unknown sightings from “all over the world.”