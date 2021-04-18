Iran said it had enriched uranium close to levels needed to make a weapon.
The move would add to obstacles facing foreign diplomats as they try to revive a 2015 nuclear pact that curbed the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
The first 60 percent-enriched uranium was obtained on Friday, the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency reported, citing Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
The move is Iran’s response to an attack on Sunday last week on its biggest uranium enrichment facility in Natanz that it blamed on Israel, the latest in a series of claims by the regional foes that has been roiling the Persian Gulf region.
It moves Tehran’s enrichment significantly closer to the 90 percent concentration of uranium-235 isotopes used in nuclear weapons.
Iran says that its nuclear program is peaceful and that the material would be used for medical treatments.
US DISAPPROVAL
“We take seriously Iran’s provocative announcement of its intention to begin enriching uranium to 60 percent,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
She said “the step both calls into question Iran’s seriousness with regard to the nuclear talks and underscores the imperative of returning to mutual compliance” with the 2015 accord.
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran President Ali Akbar Salehi said that about 9g of the material was produced per hour at the Natanz nuclear site, although the amount could drop to 5g to 6g as the facility simultaneously produces uranium enriched to 20 percent.
The attack affected only one of the halls at Natanz and did not halt enrichment, Salehi said, adding that the facility’s main power unit would be restored later Friday.
Diplomats from Iran, the US, Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany gathered in Vienna as they attempt to orchestrate the lifting of US sanctions and steps Iran can take to wind back its nuclear activities.
Iran demanded that US sanctions be lifted to end the impasse.
Psaki said that the US “expected these talks to be difficult, to be long,” but “we still feel they are a step forward.”
