Myanmar junta touts prisoner release

NO LENIENCY? Mostly prisoners detained before the Feb. 1 coup would be freed, a junta spokesman said, leaving imprisoned protesters uncertain about their chances

Reuters





Authorities in Myanmar were to release 23,184 prisoners from jails across the country yesterday under a Burmese New Year amnesty, a Burmese Prisons Department spokesman said.

However, few if any democracy advocates arrested since a Feb. 1 coup were expected to be among them.

Yesterday was the first day of the traditional New Year in Myanmar and the last day of a five-day holiday that is usually celebrated with visits to Buddhist temples, and rowdy water throwing and partying in the streets.

Protesters march as they hold signs in support of a newly formed national unity government in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: AP

Democracy advocates called for the cancelation of the festivities this year and instead for people to focus on a campaign to restore democracy after the Burmese military ousted the civilian government led by Burmese State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Nobel Peace Price laureate is among 3,141 people arrested in connection with the coup, according to a tally by the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group.

“These detainees are mostly from before Feb. 1, but there are also some who were imprisoned after,” department spokesman Kyaw Tun Oo told reporters by telephone.

Asked if any of those being freed might have been detained in connection with the protests against military rule, he said that he did not have details of the amnesties.

While the military was freeing thousands of prisoners, it was also seeking 832 people on warrants in connection with the protests, the AAPP said.

Among them are 200 people, including several Internet celebrities, actors and singers who have spoken out against the coup.

Two of them, the married couple of film director Christina Kyi and actor Zenn Kyi, were detained at the airport in Myanmar’s largest city of Yangon yesterday as they were trying to leave the country, local media reported.

A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the coup, which the military defended with accusations of fraud in an election in November last year won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, although the Burmese Union Election Commission dismissed the objections.

The ousted government had held power for the first five years of civilian rule since nearly half a century of military rule ended.

People infuriated by the return of the junta have taken to the streets day after day to demand the restoration of democracy, defying crackdowns by the security forces in which 728 people have been killed, AAPP data showed.

Political leaders, including ousted legislators, on Friday announced the formation of a national unity government including Aung San Suu Kyi and leaders of the anti-coup protests and ethnic minorities.

The unity government says it is the legitimate political authority and has called for international recognition.

The junta has yet to comment on the move, but has said that it would hold an election within two years and hand power to the winner.

The hugely popular Aung San Suu Kyi faces a number of changes including contravening an official secrets act that stpiulates prison terms of up to 14 years. Her lawyers dismiss the charges.

Her supporters suspect that the military would use the charges to exclude her and perhaps also her political party from elections.