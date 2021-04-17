CHINA
Sandstorm engulfs Beijing
The skies above Beijing on Thursday turned yellow, and air pollution soared to severe levels as a giant cloud of sand and dust particles rolled into the city, propelled by strong winds from the north of China. Beijing’s air quality index rose to 324. Airborne particles originated from Mongolia and the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the China Meteorological Administration said. China typically blames Mongolia’s Gobi Desert for sandstorms. Beijing has been planting millions of trees along its border to block out storms, as part of a project known as the “Great Green Wall.”
UNITED STATES
Shooter killed in Indiana
Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said. When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Cook confirmed that multiple people were shot, but did not give a specific number. Video footage broadcast by news media showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility. A witness told reporters that his niece was in her vehicle when gunfire erupted, and she was wounded. “She got shot on her left arm,” Parminder Singh said. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”
JAPAN
Fukushima mascot scrapped
Amid criticism over plans to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japanese officials turned to a familiar playbook: Use a cute character to explain the safety of the move. Within just a day, the big-nosed, tadpole-like character called Tritium, named after the radioactive element that the government plans to release into the ocean, was scrapped and an apology issued. It was created after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Japan would begin releasing more than 1 million cubic meters of water in several years. After a wave of criticism on social media and in parliament, the government said it would redesign the character.
HUNGARY
Time capsule in cross found
The cross on top of Hungary’s largest church, Budapest’s Esztergom Cathedral, has been hiding a 176-year-old time capsule that was only recovered during renovation work this year. The sealed copper canister, found inside the cross on the church’s dome, contained documents in near-perfect condition relating to the cathedral’s construction. One document depicted milestones in the church’s construction, and a book containing names of clergymen and parishes. “These were last touched by human hands when they were placed there 176 years ago, so somehow we felt a sudden connection in time,” a church official said.
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
The Australian government yesterday said that it had decided against buying the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine and identified a second case of a rare blood clot likely linked to the AstraZeneca shot. The Australian government had been in talks with the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical giant, which had asked the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration for provisional registration. However, Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt ruled out a J&J contract, because its vaccine was similar to the AstraZeneca product, which Australia had already contracted for 53.8 million doses. Hunt said the government was following the advice of Australia’s scientific and technical advisory
The Indonesian government has said it is satisfied with the effectiveness of the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine it has been using, after China’s top disease control official said that current vaccines offer low protection against the novel coronavirus. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s COVID-19 vaccine program, on Monday said the WHO had found that the Chinese vaccines had met requirements by being more than 50 percent effective. Clinical trials in Indonesia for the vaccine from Chinese drugmaker Sinovac showed that it was 65 percent effective, she said. “It means ... the ability to form antibodies in our bodies is still very