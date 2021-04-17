World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Sandstorm engulfs Beijing

The skies above Beijing on Thursday turned yellow, and air pollution soared to severe levels as a giant cloud of sand and dust particles rolled into the city, propelled by strong winds from the north of China. Beijing’s air quality index rose to 324. Airborne particles originated from Mongolia and the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the China Meteorological Administration said. China typically blames Mongolia’s Gobi Desert for sandstorms. Beijing has been planting millions of trees along its border to block out storms, as part of a project known as the “Great Green Wall.”

UNITED STATES

Shooter killed in Indiana

Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said. When police arrived, officers observed an active shooting scene, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook said. Cook confirmed that multiple people were shot, but did not give a specific number. Video footage broadcast by news media showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility. A witness told reporters that his niece was in her vehicle when gunfire erupted, and she was wounded. “She got shot on her left arm,” Parminder Singh said. “She’s fine, she’s in the hospital now.”

JAPAN

Fukushima mascot scrapped

Amid criticism over plans to release treated water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, Japanese officials turned to a familiar playbook: Use a cute character to explain the safety of the move. Within just a day, the big-nosed, tadpole-like character called Tritium, named after the radioactive element that the government plans to release into the ocean, was scrapped and an apology issued. It was created after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced that Japan would begin releasing more than 1 million cubic meters of water in several years. After a wave of criticism on social media and in parliament, the government said it would redesign the character.

HUNGARY

Time capsule in cross found

The cross on top of Hungary’s largest church, Budapest’s Esztergom Cathedral, has been hiding a 176-year-old time capsule that was only recovered during renovation work this year. The sealed copper canister, found inside the cross on the church’s dome, contained documents in near-perfect condition relating to the cathedral’s construction. One document depicted milestones in the church’s construction, and a book containing names of clergymen and parishes. “These were last touched by human hands when they were placed there 176 years ago, so somehow we felt a sudden connection in time,” a church official said.