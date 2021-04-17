S Korea’s Moon replaces PM, Cabinet ministers

Reuters, SEOUL





In a sweeping reshuffle, South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday replaced the country’s prime minister and six other Cabinet members to revive his party after devastating local election defeats, as well as his policy agenda.

Moon named Kim Boo-kyum, a former South Korean minister of the interior and safety, and four-term lawmaker, to succeed South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, and nominated new ministers of land, industry, fisheries, labor, and science and technology.

All six candidates are subject to parliamentary confirmation hearings, although South Korean lawmakers do not have the power to block an appointment.

The reshuffle came about a week after Moon’s Democratic Party lost in a series of special elections for key mayoral posts amid political scandals and economic policy blunders.

With the elections seen a litmus test for political shifts ahead of a presidential election next year, the party’s defeat signaled a rough ride for Moon’s policy agenda, including stopping runaway home prices and reforming the country’s prosecution system.

Kim, who served as mayor of the southeastern metropolitan city of Daegu, could play a key role in bridging political strife and steering COVID-19 policies, You Young-min, Moon’s chief of staff, told a media briefing.

“He’s a reformist and dedicated to national unity, and he also had experience of handling disasters and social crises,” You said.

Former South Korean Office for Government Policy Coordination director Noh Hyeong-ouk is to replace Byeon Chang-heum as South Korean minister of land, infrastructure and transport, who resigned amid allegations that employees at a state-run property developer used insider information to profit from city development projects.

The scandal added fuel to public uproar over skyrocketing apartment prices, which have surged 28 percent since early last year, KB Kookmin Bank data shows.

Moon Sung-wook, nominated as South Korean minister of trade, industry and energy, is a trade ministry insider who had for years worked shaping the country’s corporate policy.

He faces the task of carrying out Moon Jae-in’s efforts to drum up corporate investment and create jobs, and bolster cooperation between chipmakers and the automotive sector to localize chip production amid global shortages.