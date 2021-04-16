Floyd died from heart trouble: defense

AP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm disturbance as a result of his heart disease, a forensic pathologist testified for the defense at former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, contradicting prosecution experts who said that Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen from the way he was pinned down.

David Fowler, a former Maryland chief medical examiner, on Wednesday said that the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and possibly carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors in the 46-year-old man’s death in May last year.

“All of those combined to cause Mr Floyd’s death,” he said on the second day of the defense case.

Fowler also testified that he would classify the manner of death “undetermined,” rather than homicide, as the county’s chief medical examiner ruled.

He said Floyd’s death had too many conflicting factors, some of which could be ruled homicide and some that could be considered accidental.

Chauvin attorney, Eric Nelson, is trying to prove that the 19-year Minneapolis police veteran did what he was trained to do, and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.