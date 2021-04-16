Senate opens debate on Asian-American bill

AP, WASHINGTON





The US Senate on Wednesday opened a debate on legislation confronting hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Typically, the Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 hate crimes act might have faced a filibuster by Republicans, but under a Senate leaders’ agreement struck at the start of the year, the two parties pledged to at least try to debate bills to reach agreement.

Senators voted 92-6 to proceed to consideration of the bill.

People hold signs at a rally at the Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Ahead of the vote, several leaders of the Asian-American and Pacific-Islander communities in the US Congress spoke about

incidents they or their constituents had faced linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For more than a year, the Asian-American community has been fighting two crises: the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-Asian hate,” US Representative Grace Meng (孟昭文), a coauthor of the bill, said at the Capitol on Tuesday.

Meng described “horrifying” images of people being shoved and beaten in public attacks, and of her own conversations with survivors, including the families of people killed in shootings last month in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Combating hate should not be a partisan issue,” Meng said. “It’s about the safety of all Americans.”

The bill is the most substantive congressional response to a perceived rise in racist sentiment against Asian Americans linked to the virus’ origins in China.

The White House on Wednesday issued a statement of administrative policy that “strongly supports” the bill’s passage.

“Elected leaders must act to prevent anti-Asian violence and advance inclusion and belonging for all Asian-American communities,” it said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that as the “proud husband of an Asian-American woman, I think this discrimination against Asian Americans is a real problem.”

McConnell is married to former US secretary of transportation Elaine Chao (趙小蘭).

However, final passage remains uncertain.

Any one senator can halt the process and it takes 60 votes in the Senate, which is evenly split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, to overcome a filibuster.

Six Republicans voted against proceeding to the bill, including US senators Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he was open to considering changes to the bill.

“We cannot and must not remain silent,” Schumer said. “There is no reason, no reason, this shouldn’t be a bipartisan bill that passes the Senate.”