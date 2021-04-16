A dance troupe’s performance at a Royal Australian Navy event yesterday created a furor as initial criticism over apparent twerking at dignitaries turned into a story of inaccurate media coverage and criticism of the national broadcaster by the prime minister.
The Australian Department of Defence found itself in hot water over reports of inappropriate entertainment during the commissioning of a A$2 billion (US$1.55 billion) naval ship in Sydney on Saturday last week.
A seven-woman troupe dressed in black shorts, red crop tops and berets performed a dance routine that included twerking in front of the auxiliary vessel, HMAS Supply, according to footage shown by the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Wednesday.
Video of the performance by the 101 Doll Squadron prompted criticism that it was too risque for a formal occasion.
The ABC report cut between shots of the dancers and a crowd of dignitaries, including Australian Governor-General David Hurley.
However, Hurley had not arrived at the time of the routine, a spokesman for the Australian Defence Force said.
The dance troupe, which the military said was hired as part of its engagement with the local community, were critical of the ABC report, saying that it was “deceptive,” and they were hurt and disappointed by their portrayal, and the resulting controversy.
“The media which purports to support women have been the most virulent,” the troupe said in a statement.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was disappointed over the “misreporting” that had misled people.
“I think that was disrespectful to the performers to suggest the governor-general or others were in attendance,” he said at a news conference in Perth.
In a statement, the ABC said it had updated its footage to reflect that the governor-general and chief of navy were not in attendance for the dance routine, and apologized to its viewers and both men for the error.
