UNITED STATES

Speedster survives crash

A man fleeing the California Highway Patrol (CHP) totaled his girlfriend’s Maserati SUV after he wedged the vehicle under a freeway in Oakland, authorities said on Tuesday. “The driver is lucky to be alive. The owner of the Maserati, not so lucky,” the CHP said on social media. The 32-year-old man was on Monday speeding on a highway when a CHP officer tried to stop him, police said. He accelerated to more than 160kph and then exited the freeway, veering over a curve, up the embankment and ending up just beneath the freeway, officer David Arias, a spokesman for the CHP in Oakland, said on Tuesday. The man complained of pain and was taken to hospital, Arias said. “It was a miracle he didn’t get more injuries, because the whole area where his head would have been caved in. He must have ducked or something,” he said.

A totaled Maserati SUV is pictured after a man slammed into the underside of an overpass in Oakland, California, on Monday. Photo: AP

UNITED STATES

Eatery owner fights system

A western Michigan restaurant owner who spent four nights in jail for contravening COVID-19 orders is firing back weeks later with a demand that US$15,000 in fines be refunded and contempt findings dropped. State regulators rescinded Marlena Pavlos-Hackney’s food license in January for serving indoor diners and breaking other COVID-19 rules. However, the restaurant, Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, stayed open in defiance. Pavlos-Hackney was arrested and spent four nights in jail until authorities were convinced her restaurant would stay closed. Attorney Robert Baker said a judge questioned Pavlos-Hackney on March 19 without recognizing that she had a lawyer. He said there was “no testing of any evidence” or an opportunity to cross-examine or produce witnesses.

UNITED STATES

Students in slave trade furor

Students at a North Texas high school are being disciplined for their role in a mock slave auction they conducted on social media. A group of students at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus in the Fort Worth suburb of Aledo set up the so-called “slave trade” of classmates on Snapchat, civil rights advocates told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The district did not specify what the incident involved and said administrators learned about it more than two weeks ago. A screenshot provided to the Star-Telegram showed a Snapchat group with various names, including “Slave Trade” and another name that includes a racial slur. One person typed they would spend US$1 on a peer.

UNITED STATES

Capitol police report issued

Capitol Police had more intelligence than was previously known ahead of the Jan. 6 riot at the US Congress, but were instructed not to use their most aggressive tactics to repel the mob, a report cited late on Tuesday by US media said. The scathing 104-page report by Michael Bolton, the Capitol Police’s internal inspector general, concluded that officers did not prepare for or respond adequately to the assault, the New York Times and CNN reported. Capitol Police failed to prepare properly even though they had intelligence warnings that there was a threat, the report said. Police were told to refrain from using their most aggressive crowd control tools such as stun grenades, it said.

HEALTH

WHO urges new measure

The WHO on Tuesday urged countries to suspend the sale of live animals captured from the wild in food markets as an emergency measure, saying wild animals are a leading source of emerging infectious diseases like COVID-19. The WHO, backed by key partners, issued new guidance saying that animals — particularly wild animals — “are the source of more than 70 percent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses.” The novel coronavirus’ origins more than a year ago have been the source of intense speculation, much of it centered around the likelihood that it was carried by bats and passed to humans through an intermediary species sold as food or medicine in traditional Chinese wet markets.

NEW ZEALAND

Shooter seeks review

The mass shooter who killed 51 people in 2019 has launched a legal challenge seeking a review of his prison conditions and his status as a “terrorist entity.” White supremacist Brenton Tarrant was in August last year sentenced to jail for life without parole for the murder of 51 people and attempted murder of 40 others at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March, 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country’s history. Tarrant, an Australian national, is the only person in New Zealand to be designated the status of terrorist. A judicial review is to be held at the High Court in Auckland today to clarify the issues Tarrant wishes to raise, court authorities said. Preliminary information provided to court officials indicate that Tarrant wishes the court to review decisions made by the Department of Corrections about his prison conditions and also his designation as a “terrorist entity” under the Terrorism Suppression Act.