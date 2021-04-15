Saint Vincent seeks water and funds

AP, KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines





Leaders of volcano-wracked Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Tuesday said that water is running short as heavy ash contaminates supplies, and estimated that the eastern Caribbean island nation would need hundreds of millions of US dollars to recover from the eruption of La Soufriere.

Between 16,000 and 20,000 people have been evacuated from the main island’s northern region, where the volcano is located, with more than 3,000 of them staying at more than 80 government shelters.

Dozens of people on Tuesday stood in lines for water or to retrieve money sent by friends and family abroad. Among those standing in one crowd was retired police officer Paul Smart.

A man clears ash from a roof after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“The volcano caught us with our pants down, and it’s very devastating,” he said. “No water, lots of dust in our home. We thank God we are alive, but we need more help at this moment.”

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves told a news conference on local station NBC Radio that the nation would need hundreds of millions of US dollars to recover from the eruption, but did not give any details.

He added that no casualties have been reported since the first big blast from the volcano early on Friday last week.

“We have to try and keep that record,” he said.

Gonsalves said that some people have refused to leave communities closest to the volcano and urged them to evacuate.

Falling ash and pyroclastic flows have destroyed crops and contaminated water reservoirs.

Garth Saunders, general manager of the nation’s Central Water and Sewerage Authority, said that some communities have not yet received water.

“The windward [eastern] coast is our biggest challenge today,” he told the news conference of efforts to deploy water trucks. “What we are providing is a finite amount. We will run out at some point.”