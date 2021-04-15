China’s envoy to Canada urges against ‘decoupling’

AFP, MONTREAL





Chinese Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) on Tuesday pushed back at growing calls in the West to disengage from China, saying this would risk unraveling globalization.

Cong, speaking at the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, also pitched closer cooperation with Canada — ostensibly an olive branch after two years of frayed diplomatic relations over tit-for-tat arrests of a Huawei executive and two Canadian nationals, or an attempt to hammer a wedge in a US-led alliance taking on Beijing.

“We are worried that because some people here in Western countries are preaching the idea of decoupling” with China, Cong said.

“This is dangerous, because for us, we believe this is the age of globalization, and for us, we will continue to open up for the outside,” he said.

China, now the world’s second-largest economy, and the West has grown increasingly at odds with it over a wide array of issues, from trade and intellectual property to Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and the Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Canada in particular has drummed up support from allies to pressure China into releasing its two citizens, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that the two were “arbitrarily detained” and tried on “trumped-up” espionage charges.

Cong said that “decoupling” from China would lead to lost business opportunities and disrupt global supply chains.

“We should be united in fighting against this kind of protectionism, and also for free trade, and I think that’s another area where China and Canada share at least similar language, so let’s hope that we can [act] together in this regard,” he said.

Cong specifically proposed greater Sino-Canadian cooperation at global forums such as the G20 and on agreed-upon international issues such as climate change.

“I think China and Canada can do a lot of things together. We have a lot of common interests,” he said.

Pressed about Kovrig and Spavor, who were tried in secret last month, Cong dismissed reports that they had been mistreated in Chinese jails, saying: “There’s been nothing like that.”

He renewed calls for Canada to release Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), saying that Canada must “right this wrong.”