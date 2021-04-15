US President Joe Biden plans to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the US that were coordinated from that country, several US officials said.
Biden was to lay out his vision for the way forward in Afghanistan and the timeline for the withdrawal in remarks yesterday afternoon, the White House said.
Punctuating the nearly two decades that US troops have fought and died in Afghanistan, the president would then visit Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery to honor the sacrifice of those who died in recent US conflicts.
The decision to withdraw troops by fall defies a May 1 deadline for full withdrawal under a peace agreement US President Donald Trump’s administration reached with the Taliban last year, but leaves no room for additional extensions.
A senior administration official on Tuesday called the September date an absolute deadline that would not be affected by security conditions in the country.
While Biden’s decision keeps US troops in Afghanistan four months longer than initially planned, it sets a firm end to two decades of war that killed more than 2,200 US troops, wounded 20,000 and cost as much as US$1 trillion.
The conflict largely crippled al-Qaeda and led to the death of Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
However, a US withdrawal also risks many of the gains made in democracy, women’s rights and governance, while ensuring that the Taliban, who provided al-Qaeda’s haven, remain strong and in control of large swaths of the country.
Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the May deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the roughly 2,500 remaining troops would be difficult and was unlikely.
The administration official said the drawdown would begin by May 1.
Biden’s choice of the Sept. 11 date underscores the reason that US troops were in Afghanistan to begin with — to prevent extremist groups like al-Qaeda from again establishing a foothold that could be used to launch attacks against the US.
