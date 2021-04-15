France’s Reunion island is regularly treated to spectacular eruptions of the Piton de la Fournaise volcano — but with a COVID-19 curfew in place, some residents resorted to drastic measures this week to enjoy the stunning night-time views.
The Indian Ocean island has been under a 6pm to 5am curfew since March 5 to tame COVID-19 infections.
That presented a problem for amateur photographer Marc Gence when the first eruption of the year began on Friday last week — since, he said, nighttime is when “the spectacle is at its most beautiful.”
Photo: AFP
With nighttime travel banned, Gence saw only one solution: pitching a tent not far from the volcano and making it his home for a couple of nights.
“I didn’t travel, and the views were magical,” he said, happily showing off snaps of the eruption he took on Saturday night.
Several other spectators have also been camping out to view the volcano, whose name means “Furnace Peak” in English.
However, island authorities have moved to stop people from taking up temporary residence in the area to beat the curfew.
Reunion Prefect Jacques Billant announced that all camping would be banned across the whole island from Tuesday night, “to avoid groups spreading the virus.”
“This little ruse wasn’t ill-intended, and frankly, there is little risk of spreading the virus by bivouacking at a volcano,” said Jean-Francois Lauret, another camper.
He and Gence decided to pack up their tents on Tuesday morning.
“As if there weren’t enough things banned already,” Gence said. “They’re even taking away the pleasure of admiring our volcano.”
A police source said security forces were preparing to tighten checks on illicit camping.
Nonetheless, Lauret said some of his friends had decided to stay on.
“I can understand why. The view of the eruption at night is captivating,” he said.
“Plus, the police would have to walk quite a long way if they wanted to find them,” he added.
The Piton de la Fournaise, situated in an uninhabited area in the southeast of the island, has erupted about 20 times over the past decade and its violent bursts of activity often prompt stunning lava flows.
While only the most zealous have been camping out, thousands of residents have headed to the area by vehicle and left before the curfew each night, hoping to catch a glimpse of the eruption.
“A huge number of people have gone up there, there’ve been monster traffic jams,” said Pascal Lauret, who drove to the volcano with his wife and their two children.
Dozens of drivers have been fined for parking badly along the route.
“I got a fine, and I didn’t even see anything,” Marie-Jose Legros said.
Up until Sunday night, spectators had to walk for an hour-and-a-half to reach a decent viewing point, but since Monday the eruption has been visible from the road.
“We saw a little red dot, which is better than nothing,” Michel Morel said.
He was planning to return at the weekend.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest