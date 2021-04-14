Police on Monday shot and killed a Knoxville, Tennessee, high-school student, who they said opened fire on them in a campus bathroom, wounding an officer.
The gunfire, which erupted at about 3:15pm at Austin-East Magnet High School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings in the US since the middle of last month.
The wounded police officer was struck by a round in the upper leg and was in serious condition following surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville police officials said.
He was expected to survive.
“He is conscious and in good spirits... He’s going to be OK. I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect students and staff at the school. He said he’d rather be hurt than anybody else,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon told CBS News.
Knoxville police said they responded to Austin-East after getting reports of a gunman at the school and found the suspect in a bathroom.
“As officers entered the space, the suspect reportedly fired shots, striking an officer. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and has since been identified as a student at Austin-East,” Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch told an evening news conference.
Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas called the incident “chilling.”
Police had initially reported multiple gunshot victims in the attack.
Austin-East was locked down following the gunfire and parents who rushed to the scene were directed to pick up their children at a rear entrance. Police later established a reunification site for students and their parents at a baseball field.
A mother who had been separated from her daughter was waiting near the school and told reporters she was greatly relieved to receive a text message from the girl that she was safe.
Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting in the investigation, the bureau’s Nashville office said on Twitter.
The Austin-East community has been shaken by gun violence this year. Four other students at the school were killed in recent months in shootings in the city, media reports said.
