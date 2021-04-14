Moise vows ‘more effort’ to fight kidnappings

‘SCOURGE’: Haiti’s leader made the pledge in the face of stinging criticism from the Catholic Church after seven clergy members were among 10 kidnapped

Haitian President Jovenal Moise on Monday pledged to do more to combat the nation’s “scourge” of kidnappings following the abductions of 10 people, including clergy members and French citizens, that prompted angry accusations of government inaction.

Kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months in Port-au-Prince and other provinces, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Anger in the poorest country in the Americas has been piqued by the abductions on Sunday of 10 people in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town northeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Believers pray outside the church of St Rock in Port-au-Prince on Monday for the release of clergy members, including two French citizens, who were kidnapped on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

They include seven Catholic clergy — five of them Haitian, as well as two French citizens, a priest and a nun.

Moise vowed he would “not give up” and “do everything the law allows” to secure the kidnapped group’s release — and to tackle Haiti’s kidnapping problem more broadly.

“I am aware that the state must make more of an effort in the battle against this disaster that is kidnapping and organized crime in the country,” he said at a ceremony launching customs facilities in Port-au-Prince.

Moise spoke out after stinging criticism from the Catholic Church, which said Haiti had for some time been witnessing a “descent into hell.”

“The public authorities who are doing nothing to resolve this crisis are not immune from suspicion,” the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince said in a statement.

France on Monday opened an investigation for “kidnapping and sequestration in an organized gang.”

The case has been entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, which has jurisdiction over crimes committed against French citizens abroad.

“The crisis and support center of the ministry as well as our embassy in Haiti are fully mobilized, in close contact with the local authorities,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.

The kidnap victims were “on their way to the installation of a new parish priest” when they were abducted, said Father Loudger Mazile, the spokesman of the Bishop’s Conference for Haiti.

The kidnappers have demanded a US$1 million ransom for the group, he added.

Authorities suspect an armed gang called “400 Mawozo” — which is active in kidnappings — is behind the abduction, a police source said.

The five priests belong to the Society of Priests of St James, which is based in France, said their superior general, Paul Dossous.

“We are trying to pray while also being active. We are negotiating. The contact is made, that is important,” he said.

The French embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment.

The Haitian Conference of Religious (CHR) also slammed the lack of agency by government authorities in a statement.

The CHR “expresses its deep sorrow, but also its anger at the subhuman situation through which we have been wading for more than a decade,” the group said.

“Not a day goes by without weeping and gnashing of teeth, yet the so-called leaders of this country, while clinging to power, are increasingly powerless,” it said.

“This is too much. The time has come for these inhuman acts to stop,” said Bishop Pierre-Andre Dumas of Miragoane in southwestern Haiti.

“The Church prays and stands in solidarity with all the victims of this heinous act,” he added.