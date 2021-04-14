Haitian President Jovenal Moise on Monday pledged to do more to combat the nation’s “scourge” of kidnappings following the abductions of 10 people, including clergy members and French citizens, that prompted angry accusations of government inaction.
Kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months in Port-au-Prince and other provinces, reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation.
Anger in the poorest country in the Americas has been piqued by the abductions on Sunday of 10 people in Croix-des-Bouquets, a town northeast of the capital, Port-au-Prince.
Photo: Reuters
They include seven Catholic clergy — five of them Haitian, as well as two French citizens, a priest and a nun.
Moise vowed he would “not give up” and “do everything the law allows” to secure the kidnapped group’s release — and to tackle Haiti’s kidnapping problem more broadly.
“I am aware that the state must make more of an effort in the battle against this disaster that is kidnapping and organized crime in the country,” he said at a ceremony launching customs facilities in Port-au-Prince.
Moise spoke out after stinging criticism from the Catholic Church, which said Haiti had for some time been witnessing a “descent into hell.”
“The public authorities who are doing nothing to resolve this crisis are not immune from suspicion,” the Archdiocese of Port-au-Prince said in a statement.
France on Monday opened an investigation for “kidnapping and sequestration in an organized gang.”
The case has been entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime, the Paris prosecutor’s office said, which has jurisdiction over crimes committed against French citizens abroad.
“The crisis and support center of the ministry as well as our embassy in Haiti are fully mobilized, in close contact with the local authorities,” the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said.
The kidnap victims were “on their way to the installation of a new parish priest” when they were abducted, said Father Loudger Mazile, the spokesman of the Bishop’s Conference for Haiti.
The kidnappers have demanded a US$1 million ransom for the group, he added.
Authorities suspect an armed gang called “400 Mawozo” — which is active in kidnappings — is behind the abduction, a police source said.
The five priests belong to the Society of Priests of St James, which is based in France, said their superior general, Paul Dossous.
“We are trying to pray while also being active. We are negotiating. The contact is made, that is important,” he said.
The French embassy in Haiti did not respond to a request for comment.
The Haitian Conference of Religious (CHR) also slammed the lack of agency by government authorities in a statement.
The CHR “expresses its deep sorrow, but also its anger at the subhuman situation through which we have been wading for more than a decade,” the group said.
“Not a day goes by without weeping and gnashing of teeth, yet the so-called leaders of this country, while clinging to power, are increasingly powerless,” it said.
“This is too much. The time has come for these inhuman acts to stop,” said Bishop Pierre-Andre Dumas of Miragoane in southwestern Haiti.
“The Church prays and stands in solidarity with all the victims of this heinous act,” he added.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest