Ramadan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq

AFP, BAGHDAD





Faced with sharp price rises, a decline in the buying power of the dinar and rising unemployment, Iraqis enter the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan with a feeling of dread.

“After a whole day of fasting, we have to eat something,” even if the price of a kilogram of tomatoes has more than doubled, said Umm Hussein, a single mother of five who has no salary.

She struggles each month to raise the US$45 rent for her family’s modest home.

A man prepares food rations to be distributed to people in need ahead of the holy month of Ramadan at his warehouse in Baghdad on Wednesday last week. Photo: AFP

Like 16 million of Iraq’s 40 million population living under the poverty line, Hussein relies on her ration card for food.

Under the legacy from the 1990s when Iraq was under a stringent international embargo, every Iraqi whose household head earns less than US$1,000 a month is entitled to certain basic provisions at subsidized prices, but this year, “we’ve only received the rations for February,” said Abu Seif, 36, who like his father before him has the job of distributing bags of subsidized goods. “We still haven’t got the rations for Ramadan.”

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month, but “people are coming in or calling every day to ask when they’re arriving,” Seif said.

In Abu Ammar’s grocery store, the credit line has been stretched so far that he fears not being able to pay his suppliers any more.

With prices rising sharply, “some families owe more than 200,000 dinars [US$137],” the grocer said.

The authorities in energy-rich Iraq, with revenues slashed by the decline in crude oil prices, last year devalued the dinar, which has lost 25 percent of its value against the US dollar.

As a result, for example, the price of a bottle of cooking oil has gone up to 2,500 dinars from 1,500 dinars.

On top of the price increases, COVID-19 restrictions such as lockdowns and curfews have killed jobs, especially the day jobs on which many Iraqis rely following decades of conflict.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says Iraqis are trapped in a vicious circle.

“Over 90 percent of small and medium enterprises in the food and agriculture sector reported being severely to moderately affected by the pandemic. To cope with decreased revenue, more than 50 percent either let staff go or reduced salaries,” it has said.

A joke doing the rounds on Iraqi social media goes: “This year, salaries are in the group of death with COVID-19 and Eid al-Fitr [the feast marking the end of Ramadan]. Not sure they will make it though to the next round.”

Haider, a 32-year-old civil servant, said it is no laughing matter.

“Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” he said.

Even in normal times, he struggles to pay the rent, daily expenses and electricity charges with his monthly salary of US$600.

Electricity is one of the heaviest financial burdens, in a nation with at times 20-hours-a-day power cuts that force Iraqis to turn to private generators that run on expensive fuel.

Abu Ahmad, a 32-year-old colleague, said that he would skip the traditions this Ramadan.

“I’m not going to be giving big dinners at my place, so as not to spread COVID, but also because I can’t afford it,” he said.