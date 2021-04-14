Prison threatening to force-feed Alexei Navalny, team says

AFP, MOSCOW





Russian prison officials are threatening to start force-feeding jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, his legal team said on Monday, after he lost 8kg since starting a hunger strike.

“Seeing the seriousness of the hunger strike, the administration is threatening every day to start force-feeding,” Navalny’s team wrote on Twitter.

It reported that Navalny, who last week said he had a cough and fever, had been transferred back to the prison barracks from its infirmary.

“They are still not allowing a doctor to see him,” the team wrote.

The 44-year-old now weighs 77kg, the post said, down from 85kg when he started the hunger strike on March 31.

Navalny, who is 1.89m tall, had already lost significant weight in prison before launching the hunger strike. He weighed 93kg when he entered the facility in February.

The anti-corruption campaigner, who barely survived a poisoning with nerve agent Novichok in August last year, began refusing food in protest at what he said was a lack of proper medical treatment in prison for severe back pain and numbness in his legs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s best-known opponent, Navalny was arrested in mid-January when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had been treated for the poisoning, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison on old embezzlement charges in February.

Members of his defense team, who visited him last week at the prison in Pokrov, 100km east of Moscow, said that he was also losing sensation in his hands.

Lawyer Olga Mikhailova said that a scan had shown that Navalny has two herniated discs in his back, as well as a bulging disc.

Navalny’s lawyers and allies are demanding that he be transferred to a regular hospital. The Kremlin has said that Navalny is not entitled to any special treatment.

Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin’s side for a decade, leading large protests throughout Russia supported by a regional network.

His team has launched a new campaign seeking his release and announced plans to stage what they said would be “modern Russia’s biggest protest.”

The team said that it would set a date for the protest once 500,000 supporters had registered with a Web site. As of Monday, nearly 420,000 people had signed up.