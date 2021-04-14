Party leaders in tug-of-war for Merkel’s crown

AFP, BERLIN





The head of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) secured the backing of the party’s leaders on Monday, a key boost for his campaign to succeed the veteran leader at elections in September, but his rival has signaled that he would not go down without a fight.

At a meeting in Berlin, CDU leaders threw their support behind Armin Laschet to lead the party and its smaller sister party, the Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU), to the polls on Sept. 26 — when Merkel is to retire after 16 years as chancellor.

However, Laschet’s rival, Markus Soeder, head of the CSU, said that such a key decision taken “only from the top” could lead to divisions.

“Rather, one must also have the rank and file on board,” he said, as the leadership of the CSU threw their support behind him.

The stalemate left Merkel’s conservative alliance entering a crucial election year locked in a bitter leadership rivalry.

Though the CDU leader would normally be the bloc’s first choice as chancellor candidate, dismal poll ratings have led to calls for Laschet to step aside in favor of Soeder, who is more popular with the public.

The latest survey published by Bild had Soeder outstripping even Merkel to become the most popular politician in Germany.

The stakes in the race are high, as support for the CDU-CSU has plunged to record lows of less than 30 percent following anger over management of the COVID-19 pandemic, a sluggish vaccination program and a corruption scandal over mask procurement.

With the once-fringe Green Party now polling just a few points behind, the CDU-CSU faces the real prospect of losing the chancellery for the first time since 2005.

Long-time Merkel ally Laschet, 60, took over as CDU leader in January, but has since suffered a series of setbacks, including a damaging spat with Merkel over COVID-19 containment measures.

As head of the most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, Laschet defended his broad interpretation of national disease prevention measures, calling for “more freedom and flexibility.”

He was also ridiculed on social media for saying that he needed time to “think about” how to deal with Germany’s third wave of infections over Easter. Then critics accused him of flip-flopping when he appeared to change his mind, with calls for a “bridge lockdown.”

CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak on Monday said that there was “broad support” among the party’s senior members for Laschet “as a chancellor candidate for the CDU and CSU.”

However, the CSU parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament demanded a vote on the candidacy among all CSU and CDU members.

“Elections can only be won with real, broad-based support — especially when it is close,” Soeder said after a meeting of the CSU senior leadership in Berlin.

The Bavarian leader consistently beats Laschet in popularity polls, with a survey commissioned by business daily Handelsblatt showing that 46 percent of Germans thought he would be a good chancellor candidate, compared with just 12 percent for Laschet.