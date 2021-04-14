It is late June and the field is glowing with fragrant purple as the women in their flowing shalwar kameez arrive with scythes to harvest the lavender.
In the 30-odd villages on the hilly slopes of Jammu’s Doda District, more than 200 farmers have shifted from maize to lavender production, starting a “purple revolution” in the region.
The village of Lehrote had a moment of agricultural fame this year when a 43-year-old farmer, Bharat Bhushan, won an award for innovative farming from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, one of several institutions across the country researching ways to adapt farming amid climate change.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Lavender, a drought-resistant crop, can be grown on poor soil and likes lots of sun, but needs little water.
“I started lavender farming in 2010, hesitantly, as an experiment due to the encouragement from the Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine [IIIM] Jammu,” Bhushan said. “It is easy to grow, and does not require much irrigation. I used just cow dung as manure.”
In two years he was earning four times more than he had done growing maize.
“Seeing my success, many followed suit and now more than 500 farmers in this area who are part of self-help groups are engaged in this occupation,” he said. “I have also started two nurseries for propagating lavender saplings.”
“The village has become a lavender producing and distillation hub,” said Bhushan, who has also installed machinery to extract oil from lavender flowers.
“The best part about growing lavender is that many women in villages who are not allowed to work away from home have been encouraged to cultivate lavender around their homes because it is profitable, and this has made them self-reliant,” he said.
“The domestic demand for lavender oil is high, and we sell distilled oil directly to industrial customers in cities in India, like Mumbai and Delhi,” he said. “We also sell dried lavender for potpourri, sachets and flower arrangements, and hydrosol, which is formed after distillation from the flowers, used to make soaps and room fresheners.”
Bhushan was inspired by a video conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), which in 2016 launched the Aroma Mission, encouraging farmers whose livelihoods are affected by climate change to grow crops such as lavender, rosemary and lemongrass, and medicinal plants such as Withania somnifera, also known as ashwagandha and Indian ginseng.
The mission provides cuttings, helps in setting up distillation units for clusters of 50 farmers, tests oil quality and helps find buyers.
“Lavender is a crop native to Europe, but was introduced in the temperate regions of this state by the CSIR Aroma Mission in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri,” said Sumeet Gairola, a senior scientist at the institute. “In 2017, five labs across India were set up with an objective of helping farmers grow 20 medicinal and aromatic crops, across 6,000 hectares all over India.”
Lavender’s easy-to-grow properties make it popular with farmers, Gairola said. “The income generated from lavender farming is much better than growing crops like maize. One hectare of land can generate as much as 30 to 45 liters of lavender oil, which is in high demand as an essential aromatic oil.”
Many farmers in Kashmir are starting to cultivate the crop, often growing it alongside apple orchards.
Recently, CSIR announced the expansion of the Aroma Mission, with the launch attended by farmers from other northern states such as Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Assam, so the purple blooms could soon become a common sight across India.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest