Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani Islamist party who blocked major roads to protest the arrest of their leader also disrupted critical oxygen supplies for people with COVID-19, Pakistani health officials said yesterday.
Major intersections remained closed in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-biggest city, after the arrest on Monday of Saad Rizvi, the leader of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
The party has led calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador after the administration of French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for a magazine’s right to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed — an act deemed blasphemous by many Muslims.
Photo: AP
Yasmin Rashid, a leading health official in Punjab, said that the disruption of oxygen supplies during protests on Monday night had been a “crisis.”
“Please do not block roads for ambulances and for visitors to the hospitals,” Rashid said.
“Some ambulances are carrying oxygen cylinders, which are extremely essential for COVID patients,” he said.
Punjab health official Asad Aslam said that several hospitals had faced oxygen shortages on Monday night, but the situation had stabilized after roads were cleared by authorities.
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik is notorious for days-long road protests, which have brought large swathes of Pakistan to a standstill.
A party official told reporters that two of their supporters were killed during clashes with security forces on Monday, when police used tear gas and water cannons to break up crowds.
Officials have yet to comment on the reported deaths.
Rizvi was taken into custody hours after calling for an April 20 march on the capital to demand the expulsion of the French ambassador, an ouster that the group says the government had already agreed to last year.
The government has never acknowledged any such agreement.
Rizvi is the son of a cleric and previous head of the party, Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died in November last year after leading massive anti-France protests across Pakistan.
