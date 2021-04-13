Amorous alligators put Florida on alert as mating begins

The Guardian, MIAMI





With toilet-invading iguanas, deadly hybrid super-serpents and toxic giant toads, no corner of Florida is ever completely safe from the threat of a marauding reptile.

Now, with the imminent start of the rainy season, another menace is emerging from the swamps: amorous alligators heading into urban areas in an annual quest for love.

The mating season appears to be off to a lively start. Last week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to handle a 3m alligator hiding under a parked car in Tampa.

That followed a Pinellas County man’s discovery of a 2.15m reptile lurking in his back yard before taking a dip in the family pool, and a joint effort by the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to remove a large gator from a housing complex.

Perhaps the raunchiest example came in a video of two alligators engaged in a mating ritual, captured by a Bradenton resident and posted on YouTube.

“Didn’t have to leave my backyard to see these two gators tossing each other around,” wrote Gordon Silver, the gator videographer.

April is the final month of Florida’s dry season and the beginning of the alligators’ annual courtship. Rising temperatures wake up the reptiles’ metabolisms, and they become more energetic and travel farther in search of food and mates.

“As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrote online.

“It also means they’ll be observed basking in the sun as they regulate their body temperature. Never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water,” it added.

Most alligator mating takes place in May and June, with nesting in late June and July.

Female alligators lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs, which hatch in late summer or early fall.

Despite about one-third of nests being destroyed by predators, mostly raccoons, alligators live in healthy numbers in all 67 Florida counties, with about 1.3 million alligators statewide.

The state runs a nuisance alligator hotline and a network of freelance trappers. Most alligators removed are killed humanely, and sold for meat and their hides.

Although alligators can be more aggressive during mating season and human encounters are more likely, the threat remains relatively low.

There have been 26 recorded human fatalities involving alligators since records began in 1948, Florida data showed, and 433 incidents of bites, ranging from minor to serious.

As symbolic of Florida as Disney World and NASA, the reptiles continue to hold a certain mystique for the state’s 21.5 million residents and its many visitors.