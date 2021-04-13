With toilet-invading iguanas, deadly hybrid super-serpents and toxic giant toads, no corner of Florida is ever completely safe from the threat of a marauding reptile.
Now, with the imminent start of the rainy season, another menace is emerging from the swamps: amorous alligators heading into urban areas in an annual quest for love.
The mating season appears to be off to a lively start. Last week, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was called to handle a 3m alligator hiding under a parked car in Tampa.
That followed a Pinellas County man’s discovery of a 2.15m reptile lurking in his back yard before taking a dip in the family pool, and a joint effort by the Venice Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office to remove a large gator from a housing complex.
Perhaps the raunchiest example came in a video of two alligators engaged in a mating ritual, captured by a Bradenton resident and posted on YouTube.
“Didn’t have to leave my backyard to see these two gators tossing each other around,” wrote Gordon Silver, the gator videographer.
April is the final month of Florida’s dry season and the beginning of the alligators’ annual courtship. Rising temperatures wake up the reptiles’ metabolisms, and they become more energetic and travel farther in search of food and mates.
“As a reminder, warm spring weather means alligators are more active and more visible,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrote online.
“It also means they’ll be observed basking in the sun as they regulate their body temperature. Never feed an alligator and keep your distance if you see one. Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours. And keep pets on a leash and away from the water,” it added.
Most alligator mating takes place in May and June, with nesting in late June and July.
Female alligators lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs, which hatch in late summer or early fall.
Despite about one-third of nests being destroyed by predators, mostly raccoons, alligators live in healthy numbers in all 67 Florida counties, with about 1.3 million alligators statewide.
The state runs a nuisance alligator hotline and a network of freelance trappers. Most alligators removed are killed humanely, and sold for meat and their hides.
Although alligators can be more aggressive during mating season and human encounters are more likely, the threat remains relatively low.
There have been 26 recorded human fatalities involving alligators since records began in 1948, Florida data showed, and 433 incidents of bites, ranging from minor to serious.
As symbolic of Florida as Disney World and NASA, the reptiles continue to hold a certain mystique for the state’s 21.5 million residents and its many visitors.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
The COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa can “break through” Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to some extent, a real-world data study released on Saturday found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research has not been peer reviewed. The study in Israel compared almost 400 people who had tested positive for COVID-19, 14 days or more after they received one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated people with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, was found to make up about 1 percent of all the COVID-19
RARE ADMISSION: A top Chinese expert was the first to publicly address the efficacy of the nation’s vaccines as it aims to inoculate 40 percent of its population by June China is considering mixing different COVID-19 vaccines to improve the relatively low efficacy of its existing options, a top health expert told a conference in Chengdu on Saturday. Authorities have to “consider ways to solve the issue that efficacy rates of existing vaccines are not high,” Chinese media outlet The Paper reported, citing Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Gao Fu (高福). His comments mark the first time a top Chinese expert has publicly alluded to the relatively low efficacy of the country’s vaccines, as China forges ahead in its mass vaccination campaign and exports its jabs around the world. China
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest