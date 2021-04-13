Lasso wins Ecuador presidency

ARAUZ CONCEDES: Former banker Guillermo Lasso, who is to be inaugurated on May 24, will face a crisis exasperated by a 7.8 percent contraction in GDP last year

AFP, QUITO





Former banker Guillermo Lasso won Ecuador’s presidential election on Sunday after his socialist opponent, Andres Arauz, conceded.

Conservative Lasso declared himself president-elect and accepted the “challenge” of changing Ecuador’s “destiny.”

With 93 percent of the votes counted, Lasso held a lead of almost 5 percentage points over economist Arauz.

Creating Opportunities party presidential nominee Guillermo Lasso, center, celebrates at his campaign headquarters in Guayaquil after a run-off election for Ecuadoran president on Sunday. Photo: AP

“On May 24, we will assume with responsibility the challenge of changing our country’s destiny and achieving for all Ecuador the opportunities and prosperity we all yearn for,” Lasso said.

Arauz, who is best known as the protege of former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa, was magnanimous, despite having earlier claimed to be victorious following a tight exit poll.

“I congratulate him on his electoral triumph today and I will show him our democratic convictions,” Arauz said.

Lasso had 52.51 percent of the vote compared with Arauz’s 47.49 percent after 93.14 percent of the vote had been counted, the Ecuadoran National Electoral Council said.

Seasoned politician Lasso, 65, had twice before finished second in Ecuadoran presidential elections.

Earlier, television stations Ecuavisa and Teleamazonas published the results of the Cedatos exit poll that gave Lasso almost a 6.5 percentage point lead over Arauz.

However, the stations also said the Clima Social pollsters had indicated that the result was a technical draw and thus decided not to publish their figures.

Arauz’s campaign team used that poll to claim a victory by 1.6 percentage points.

“Thank you, Ecuador. This is a victory for the Ecuadoran people,” Arauz wrote on Twitter. “No one will prevent the course of history.”

Lasso is to take over from Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno on May 24 and is to immediately face an economic crisis exasperated by a 7.8 percent contraction in GDP last year.

Overall debt is almost US$64 billion — 63 percent of GDP — of which US$45 billion is external debt.

At the same time, the country has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with hospitals overwhelmed by more than 340,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 17,000 deaths.

Lasso is also to face a tough job during his four-year term with Arauz’s leftist coalition being the largest party in parliament.

“There will be permanent tension with the executive. There’s almost no chance of the reforms the country needs,” Romero said.

Lasso scraped into the run-off by less than half of a percentage point ahead of Aboriginal candidate Yaku Perez, who contested the result and claimed to have been the victim of fraud.

Perez, a socialist whose Pachakutik Aboriginal movement is the second-largest bloc in the legislature, picked up more than 19 percent of the vote in the first round.

Pachakutik refused to back either candidate in the second round and promoted blank votes.

Perez publically annulled his own vote, writing “Yaku president resistance” on his ballot.