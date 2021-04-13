COVID-19: India posts record number of infections

GROWING CONCERNS: A full opening of the economy, mass religious festivals and election campaign rallies have worsened a second wave of infections, experts say

Reuters, LUCKNOW, India





India yesterday reported a record daily tally of 168,912 COVID-19 infections, the world’s highest, while worries grew over a further spike, as hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath in the Ganges river.

India now accounts for one in every six daily COVID-19 infections worldwide and yesterday’s new cases carried it past Brazil, for an overall tally of 13.53 million, data compiled by Reuters showed, placing it second after the US, with 31.2 million cases.

A full opening of India’s economy after last year’s crippling lockdown, mass religious festivals and political rallies in states holding elections have worsened a second wave of infections, experts say.

Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, in Haridwar, India, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

In the northern city of Haridwar, nearly 1 million devotees thronged the banks of the Ganges, a river many Hindus consider holy, to join in the months-long Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, risking a surge of infections.

“The crowd here is surging ... the police are continuously appealing to people to maintain social distancing,” police officer Sanjay Gunjyal said at the site.

Few people wore masks as they jostled for a dip in the waters on a day considered auspicious in the Hindu calendar.

Authorities have made COVID-19 tests mandatory for those entering the area, where officials said they were battling to hold back the crowds.

Elections are also being held in four big states this month, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to travel to the eastern state of West Bengal to address rallies that are expected to draw thousands.

“With 1.2 million active cases, and the daily number reaching 200,000, it’s bizarre to have poll rallies and a full Kumbh Mela,” political commentator Shekhar Gupta wrote on Twitter. “This will take the virus deeper into villages and small towns. This is the calamity we dodged with a crippling lockdown in the first wave. Now we’re inviting it back.”

A death toll of 904 overnight was the highest since Oct. 18 last year, taking the total figure to 170,179 deaths, data showed.

Officials in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, home to the financial capital, Mumbai, said that they were considering a broader lockdown after large closures over the weekend.

The state, India’s industrial powerhouse, tallied 63,294 new infections on Sunday, led by a surge in its key cities of Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.

“It is necessary to break the cycle [of infections],” said a state official, who attended a meeting with state leaders on Sunday and sought anonymity. “We are working on identifying industries and services that need to be exempted.”

The state is among many that have demanded more doses of vaccine for immunization campaigns. India has administered more than 100 million doses since mid-January, the highest figure after the US and China, but much lower as a share of its population than many nations.

As cases have climbed, India has banned the export of antiviral drug remdesivir and its active ingredients, which doctors have used to treat patients.