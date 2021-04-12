World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Man threatens police officer

A New York man is facing hate crime charges after police said he made threats and anti-Asian American remarks — to an undercover officer assigned to a hate crimes task force. Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Friday afternoon after the alleged confrontation near Penn Station. According to news accounts, when reporters outside a police station asked Rodriguez for comment, he replied only: “Your mother!” Police said Rodriguez intentionally engaged with the undercover officer, told him to “go back to China” before he ended up in a “graveyard,” and threatened to slap and stab him in the face.

CHINA

Miners trapped by flood

Rescuers were yesterday trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in the country’s northwest, a state news agency reported. The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.

UNITED STATES

Body found on beach

The body of a Maryland man whose truck plunged off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December last year was found on Friday on a beach in North Carolina, his relatives said. Erik Mezick’s family posted on Facebook that they were notified of the discovery, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The newspaper said Mezick’s brother, Kevin Mezick, confirmed the body was his brother’s. The National Park Service said in a news release that a resident found a man’s body on a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach between the North Carolina villages of Salvo and Avon. The park service said the body would be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office. “We said he would present himself when he was ready and in true [Erik] style he did just that today on his favorite beach,” his family’s Facebook post said.

INDIA

Monkey bandits arrested

Two men who roamed the capital using monkeys to rob unsuspecting victims have been arrested, New Delhi police said on Saturday. The pair were apprehended after one victim complained to officers that three men carrying monkeys had surrounded and robbed him of 6,000 rupees (US$80), a local police official told reporters. “When the victim was sitting in an autorickshaw, the men also entered [the vehicle] and asked one monkey to sit on the front seat and another at the back,” the official said. “They took the money the lawyer had in his wallet and fled with the monkeys.”

SOUTH KOREA

Vaccinations to continue

Authorities yesterday said they would move ahead with a COVID-19 vaccination drive this week, after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca’s vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over. The country on Wednesday suspended providing the AstraZeneca shot to people under 60 as Europe reviewed cases of blood clotting in adults. People under 30 would still be excluded from the vaccinations resuming today, because the benefits of the shot do not outweigh the risks for that age group, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Three vaccinated people in the country are reported to have developed blood clots, with one case determined to be correlated to the vaccine, Choi Eun-hwa, chair of the Korea Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, told a briefing.