UNITED STATES
Man threatens police officer
A New York man is facing hate crime charges after police said he made threats and anti-Asian American remarks — to an undercover officer assigned to a hate crimes task force. Juvian Rodriguez, 35, was arrested on Friday afternoon after the alleged confrontation near Penn Station. According to news accounts, when reporters outside a police station asked Rodriguez for comment, he replied only: “Your mother!” Police said Rodriguez intentionally engaged with the undercover officer, told him to “go back to China” before he ended up in a “graveyard,” and threatened to slap and stab him in the face.
CHINA
Miners trapped by flood
Rescuers were yesterday trying to reach 21 coal miners who were trapped by an underground flood in the country’s northwest, a state news agency reported. The mine in Hutubi County in the Xinjiang region flooded at about 6:10pm on Saturday, the Xinhua News Agency said. It said eight people were rescued.
UNITED STATES
Body found on beach
The body of a Maryland man whose truck plunged off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December last year was found on Friday on a beach in North Carolina, his relatives said. Erik Mezick’s family posted on Facebook that they were notified of the discovery, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The newspaper said Mezick’s brother, Kevin Mezick, confirmed the body was his brother’s. The National Park Service said in a news release that a resident found a man’s body on a Cape Hatteras National Seashore beach between the North Carolina villages of Salvo and Avon. The park service said the body would be taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office. “We said he would present himself when he was ready and in true [Erik] style he did just that today on his favorite beach,” his family’s Facebook post said.
INDIA
Monkey bandits arrested
Two men who roamed the capital using monkeys to rob unsuspecting victims have been arrested, New Delhi police said on Saturday. The pair were apprehended after one victim complained to officers that three men carrying monkeys had surrounded and robbed him of 6,000 rupees (US$80), a local police official told reporters. “When the victim was sitting in an autorickshaw, the men also entered [the vehicle] and asked one monkey to sit on the front seat and another at the back,” the official said. “They took the money the lawyer had in his wallet and fled with the monkeys.”
SOUTH KOREA
Vaccinations to continue
Authorities yesterday said they would move ahead with a COVID-19 vaccination drive this week, after deciding to continue using AstraZeneca’s vaccine for all eligible people 30 years old or over. The country on Wednesday suspended providing the AstraZeneca shot to people under 60 as Europe reviewed cases of blood clotting in adults. People under 30 would still be excluded from the vaccinations resuming today, because the benefits of the shot do not outweigh the risks for that age group, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said. Three vaccinated people in the country are reported to have developed blood clots, with one case determined to be correlated to the vaccine, Choi Eun-hwa, chair of the Korea Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, told a briefing.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest
LOSING CONTROL? Fitch Solutions said that a revolution pitting the military against the anti-coup movement and ethnic militias was likely due to the rising violence Burmese security forces yesterday arrested Paing Takhon, a model and actor who had spoken out against a military coup, his sister told reporters, as people placed shoes filled with flowers in parts of Yangon to commemorate dead protesters. Troops on Wednesday opened fire on protesters, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, protesters and media said. Nearly 600 civilians have been killed by security forces since the junta in February seized power from the elected government of Aung San Su Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Wednesday. The advocacy group said that 2,847 were being held in detention. A spokesman