US, Philippine officials discuss Chinese vessels

AP, ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Saturday discussed with his Philippine counterpart China’s recent positioning of “militia vessels” near the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Austin spoke by telephone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana while Austin was flying from Washington to Israel to begin an international trip.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Austin and Lorenzana discussed the situation in the South China Sea, and the recent massing of Chinese vessels at Whitsun Reef.

The Philippines has protested against the presence of the Chinese boats inside its 200 nautical mile (370km) exclusive economic zone in the strategic waterway, repeatedly asking China to move the vessels away.

However, Chinese diplomats have said the fishing boats were just sheltering from rough seas and no militia were aboard.

In their phone call, Austin proposed to Lorenzana several measures to deepen defense cooperation, including by “enhancing situational awareness of threats in the South China Sea,” Kirby said.

He did not elaborate.

Kirby said earlier this week that the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group, as well as the amphibious ship USS Makin Island, are operating in the South China Sea.

The US has no military forces based permanently in the Philippines, but sometimes rotates forces to the country under the US-Philippines Visiting Forces Agreement.

MILITARY EXERCISE

Austin and Lorenzana also expressed hopes to resume the joint “Balikatan” military exercise that was canceled last year.

“Both are looking forward to the conduct of Exercise Balikatan,” the Philippine Department of National Defense said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Reuters