Ecuadorans vote for new president

‘TECHNICAL DRAW’: A win by conservative candidate Guillermo Lasso could lead to a political gridlock, as the Congress is dominated by his rival’s leftist coalition

AFP, QUITO





Ecuadorans were yesterday to elect their next president, with voters choosing between a young, socialist protege of former Ecuadoran president Rafael Correa and a veteran conservative as the oil-rich country contends with an economic crisis aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opinion polls had the two contenders neck and neck in a classic left-versus-right battle for control of the country.

Economist Andres Arauz, 36, is virtually unknown, but topped February’s first round of voting on the back of support from his mentor, Correa, who led the country for 10 years.

Ex-banker Guillermo Lasso, 65, is a seasoned politician and third-time presidential aspirant after having twice finished second: to Correa in 2013 and Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno in 2017.

Polls opened at 7am, with voting obligatory for 13.1 million people in the South American country.

Whoever wins is to take over from beleaguered Moreno on May 24 and would face an economic crisis exasperated by a 7.8 percent contraction in GDP last year.

Overall debt is almost US$64 billion, or 63 percent of GDP, of which US$45 billion is external debt.

At the same time, the country has been hard hit by the pandemic, with hospitals overwhelmed by more than 340,000 COVID-19 infections and more than 17,000 deaths.

Arauz, the candidate from the Union of Hope coalition, topped the first round with almost 33 percent of the vote, about 13 percentage points ahead of Lasso, from the Creating Opportunities movement.

Although barely known before he ran for the top office, Arauz is the protege of Correa, who would have been his running mate but for an eight-year conviction for corruption.

Correa lives in exile in Belgium, where his wife was born, and he is able to avoid his prison sentence.

However, his influence on Ecuadoran politics remains strong.

The election is not so much left versus right, but rather “Correism versus anti-Correism,” political scientist Esteban Nicholls of Simon Bolivar University told reporters.

The two candidates could barely be separated in polls.

The last poll by Market predicted a “technical draw,” with Arauz garnering 50 percent and Lasso getting 49 percent.

The election is “totally uncertain,” Market director Blasco Penaherrera told reporters.

However, Penaherrera said that former banker Lasso’s “growth” is “vastly superior” to that of economist Arauz.

Lasso scraped into the runoff by less than half a percentage point ahead of indigenous candidate Yaku Perez, who contested the result and claimed to have been the victim of fraud.

It took weeks for Lasso’s second place to be confirmed. Ahead of the runoff, electoral officials have decided to abandon the usual rapid count to avoid potentially misleading results.

Socialist Perez, whose Pachakutik indigenous movement is the second-largest bloc in Ecuadoran parliament, picked up about 20 percent of the vote in the first round.

Pachakutik has refused to back either candidate in the second round, leaving uncertainty over which way its supporters would turn.

The number of undecided voters following the chaotic first round was about 35 percent, but that had since shrunk to 8 percent.

However, this “really changed in just a few weeks,” Penaherrera said.

Political scientist Santiago Basabe, of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences, said Arauz had the edge.

“While either could win, it seems to me that Arauz has more chance,” Basabe said.

However, “there’s a feeling that to a certain extent, it doesn’t matter who wins, we just need an immediate change,” said Pablo Romero, an analyst at Salesiana University.

Should Lasso win he would face a tough job with Arauz’s leftist coalition the largest bloc in Ecuadoran Congress.

“There will be permanent tension with the executive. There’s almost no chance of the reforms the country needs,” Romero said.