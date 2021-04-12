Beninese yesterday headed to the polls under a tense atmosphere with critics accusing Beninese President Patrice Talon of skewing the race in his favor by sidelining opposition leaders.
A cotton tycoon first elected to lead the West African nation in 2016, Talon faces two little-known rivals, Alassane Soumanou and Corentin Kohoue.
Most opposition leaders are in exile, have been disqualified by electoral reforms or targeted for investigation by a special court.
Photo: AFP
Once praised as a vibrant democracy in an often troubled region, tensions were on the rise ahead of the vote, with protests breaking out in several cities.
“The particularity of this election is that it is taking place in an atmosphere of tension and violence,” a platform of civil society said in a statement Saturday.
In central and northern Benin, protesters blocked hundreds of vehicles traveling between the coast and the north.
On Thursday last week, in the central city of Save, two people died and five were wounded by gunfire after troops fired tear gas and live rounds in the air to break up a demonstration.
“I don’t understand what Talon is doing... if the president has issues with opponents, he should spare the people,” said Philomene M’Betti Tepa, a resident of the northwestern town of Boukoumbe.
Talon’s backers have rejected accusations the election will be fixed, saying all the conditions are there for a fair vote.
The electoral commission’s president Emmanuel Tiando said that despite delays in dispatching electoral material to the north, there was “nothing preventing this election from taking place.”
More than 4.9 million people are eligible to vote across 15,531 polling stations.
Following 17 years of military rule along Marxist-Leninist lines, the former French colony opened up into a multiparty democracy in 1990.
Since Talon won power as an independent candidate, critics say he has used a special economic crimes and terrorism court and electoral reforms as tools to disqualify the opposition.
Still fresh in the memories of many is the political crisis and violence across the country that followed a disputed parliamentary election in April 2019.
