Kyrgyz vote on changes boosting presidential powers

AFP, BISHKEK





Voters in Kyrgyzstan yesterday went to polls for a constitutional referendum widely expected to see incumbent leader Sadyr Japarov’s powers expanded while allowing him to run for office a second time.

Japarov, a 52-year-old populist, has brushed aside political opponents since coming to power in October last year on the back of a political crisis in which he was first released from jail by supporters, beginning a dizzying rise to the leadership.

He confirmed his dominance by posting a landslide victory in a presidential election in January that also saw voters indicate a preference for presidential over parliamentary rule in a parallel vote, boosting his drive to overhaul the basic law.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, left, and his wife, Aigul Asanbaeva, vote during a referendum on constitutional reform in Bishkek yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Two of his opponents on the ballot and a former prime minister were arrested in the weeks after the vote as Japarov and his allies further cemented their control. The new leader’s proposed constitutional amendments promise a presidency in line with impoverished Kyrgyzstan’s Central Asian neighbors, ending a decade-long experiment with a mixed system.

Local critics have dubbed the draft document a “khanstitution” for its expansion of presidential powers of appointment at the expense of parliament, which would be downsized from 120 to 90 lawmakers if the changes pass.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission criticized the lack of “meaningful and inclusive public consultations and debate in parliament” before the basic law was put to the people in a joint opinion published last month.

The two bodies also raised fears over the “overly prominent role and prerogatives of the president.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally, expressed support for the constitutional drive in February when Japarov went to Moscow in his first foreign visit, saying that he hoped it would bring stability to the country of 6.5 million.

Japarov’s predecessor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in October last year became the third Kyrgyz president to resign during a political crisis since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

If voters back the draft constitution, presidents including Japarov will be able to run in consecutive elections once more, reversing the single-term limit imposed on leaders during an overhaul of the basic law in 2010.

That change was championed as a safeguard against entrenchment after two revolutions in the space of five years unseated authoritarian leaders and their powerful families.