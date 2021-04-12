Voters in Kyrgyzstan yesterday went to polls for a constitutional referendum widely expected to see incumbent leader Sadyr Japarov’s powers expanded while allowing him to run for office a second time.
Japarov, a 52-year-old populist, has brushed aside political opponents since coming to power in October last year on the back of a political crisis in which he was first released from jail by supporters, beginning a dizzying rise to the leadership.
He confirmed his dominance by posting a landslide victory in a presidential election in January that also saw voters indicate a preference for presidential over parliamentary rule in a parallel vote, boosting his drive to overhaul the basic law.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Two of his opponents on the ballot and a former prime minister were arrested in the weeks after the vote as Japarov and his allies further cemented their control. The new leader’s proposed constitutional amendments promise a presidency in line with impoverished Kyrgyzstan’s Central Asian neighbors, ending a decade-long experiment with a mixed system.
Local critics have dubbed the draft document a “khanstitution” for its expansion of presidential powers of appointment at the expense of parliament, which would be downsized from 120 to 90 lawmakers if the changes pass.
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission criticized the lack of “meaningful and inclusive public consultations and debate in parliament” before the basic law was put to the people in a joint opinion published last month.
The two bodies also raised fears over the “overly prominent role and prerogatives of the president.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin, a key ally, expressed support for the constitutional drive in February when Japarov went to Moscow in his first foreign visit, saying that he hoped it would bring stability to the country of 6.5 million.
Japarov’s predecessor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, in October last year became the third Kyrgyz president to resign during a political crisis since the country’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
If voters back the draft constitution, presidents including Japarov will be able to run in consecutive elections once more, reversing the single-term limit imposed on leaders during an overhaul of the basic law in 2010.
That change was championed as a safeguard against entrenchment after two revolutions in the space of five years unseated authoritarian leaders and their powerful families.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
A years-long David and Goliath fight which has seen two Australian surfers take on a Chinese-linked company over alleged damage of an idyllic Fijian island has come to its conclusion after a court handed down a guilty verdict against the developers yesterday. The case has been described by Pacific legal experts as a “watershed” moment that tested Fijian environmental laws, as well as the willingness of the nation — which presents itself as a global climate leader — to “walk the walk” on environmental issues. Freesoul, a Chinese-linked company, in 2018 began work on Malolo Island, with plans to build Fiji’s largest
LOSING CONTROL? Fitch Solutions said that a revolution pitting the military against the anti-coup movement and ethnic militias was likely due to the rising violence Burmese security forces yesterday arrested Paing Takhon, a model and actor who had spoken out against a military coup, his sister told reporters, as people placed shoes filled with flowers in parts of Yangon to commemorate dead protesters. Troops on Wednesday opened fire on protesters, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, protesters and media said. Nearly 600 civilians have been killed by security forces since the junta in February seized power from the elected government of Aung San Su Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Wednesday. The advocacy group said that 2,847 were being held in detention. A spokesman