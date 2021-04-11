World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Coast braces for cyclone

Authorities in Western Australia were yesterday urging residents of its Mid West coast to find safe shelter or leave as Cyclone Seroja barreled toward a coastal region that is usually too far south to fall in the path of cyclones. Residents in Western Australia’s Mid West and Gascoyne regions were being urged to finalize their emergency plans, as the cyclone is expected to intensify to a category 3 overnight, battering a region where buildings are not made to withstand cyclonic winds. “This is a very serious situation. The potential for widespread devastation is high,” state Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

RUSSIA

Kremlin warns of flareup

The Kremlin on Friday said it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border. “The Kremlin has fears that a civil war could resume in Ukraine. And if a civil war, a full-scale military action, resumes near our borders, that would threaten the Russian Federation’s security,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

VENEZUELA

Cartel members detained

Security forces detained members of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel during clashes with armed groups near its western border with Colombia, a top military official said on Friday. The military on March 21 launched an offensive against what officials called irregular Colombian armed groups in the western state of Apure. About eight soldiers have died during the operations, which have caused about 5,000 people to flee across the border. “We even captured some individuals from the Sinaloa cartel,” the chief of the strategic operational command, Remigio Ceballos, said in a telephone call broadcast on state television.

UNITED STATES

Man jailed over poisoning

A man who poisoned eight homeless people in a Southern California beach town so he could videotape their reactions was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison. Prosecutors said that in May last year, William Cable, 38, of San Andreas, gave homeless people in Huntington Beach food laced with oleoresin capsicum, which officials described as being twice as strong as pepper spray used by police. Some victims were told they were participating in a “spicy food challenge” and others were not, authorities said. Some were given other food and beer to get them to eat the poisoned food. The victims had seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing and suffered vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain. “They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that it could be relived by their attacker over and over again,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in June last year.

UNITED STATES

Dead whales wash ashore

Four dead gray whales have washed ashore San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the past nine days, with experts saying on Friday that one was struck by a ship. They were trying to determine how the other three died. “It’s alarming to respond to four dead gray whales in just over a week, because it really puts into perspective the current challenges faced by this species,” Marine Mammal Center director of pathology Padraig Duignan said.