AUSTRALIA
Coast braces for cyclone
Authorities in Western Australia were yesterday urging residents of its Mid West coast to find safe shelter or leave as Cyclone Seroja barreled toward a coastal region that is usually too far south to fall in the path of cyclones. Residents in Western Australia’s Mid West and Gascoyne regions were being urged to finalize their emergency plans, as the cyclone is expected to intensify to a category 3 overnight, battering a region where buildings are not made to withstand cyclonic winds. “This is a very serious situation. The potential for widespread devastation is high,” state Emergency Services Minister Fran Logan told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
RUSSIA
Kremlin warns of flareup
The Kremlin on Friday said it fears a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine and could take steps to protect Russian civilians there, a stark warning that comes amid a Russian troop buildup along the border. “The Kremlin has fears that a civil war could resume in Ukraine. And if a civil war, a full-scale military action, resumes near our borders, that would threaten the Russian Federation’s security,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
VENEZUELA
Cartel members detained
Security forces detained members of the Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel during clashes with armed groups near its western border with Colombia, a top military official said on Friday. The military on March 21 launched an offensive against what officials called irregular Colombian armed groups in the western state of Apure. About eight soldiers have died during the operations, which have caused about 5,000 people to flee across the border. “We even captured some individuals from the Sinaloa cartel,” the chief of the strategic operational command, Remigio Ceballos, said in a telephone call broadcast on state television.
UNITED STATES
Man jailed over poisoning
A man who poisoned eight homeless people in a Southern California beach town so he could videotape their reactions was sentenced on Friday to four years in prison. Prosecutors said that in May last year, William Cable, 38, of San Andreas, gave homeless people in Huntington Beach food laced with oleoresin capsicum, which officials described as being twice as strong as pepper spray used by police. Some victims were told they were participating in a “spicy food challenge” and others were not, authorities said. Some were given other food and beer to get them to eat the poisoned food. The victims had seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing and suffered vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain. “They were exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment, and their pain was recorded so that it could be relived by their attacker over and over again,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in June last year.
UNITED STATES
Dead whales wash ashore
Four dead gray whales have washed ashore San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the past nine days, with experts saying on Friday that one was struck by a ship. They were trying to determine how the other three died. “It’s alarming to respond to four dead gray whales in just over a week, because it really puts into perspective the current challenges faced by this species,” Marine Mammal Center director of pathology Padraig Duignan said.
BEIJING BAILOUT: Pyongyang’s economic woes would not lead to famine because China will not let that happen due to its fear of a pro-US unified Korea, experts say North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for another “arduous march” to fight severe economic difficulties, for the first time comparing them to a 1990s famine that killed hundreds of thousands. Kim had previously said his nation faces its “worst-ever” situation due to several factors — including the COVID-19 pandemic, US-led sanctions and natural disasters in the summer last year — but it is the first time he has publicly drawn a parallel with the deadly famine. North Korea monitoring groups have not detected any signs of mass starvation or a humanitarian disaster, but Kim’s comments still suggest how seriously he views
SUBMERGED 6,500M: The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, in the Battle of Leyte Gulf as the US fought to recover the Philippines from Japanese occupation A US Navy destroyer sunk during World War II and lying nearly 6,500m below sea level off the coast of the Philippines has been reached in the world’s deepest shipwreck dive, a US exploration team said. A crewed submersible filmed, photographed and surveyed the wreckage of the USS Johnston off the coast of Samar Island during two eight-hour dives completed late last month, Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic said. The 115m-long ship was sunk on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf as US forces fought to recover the Philippines, then a US colony, from Japanese occupation. Its location in
‘VOSTOK 1’: The first flight attempt is planned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the first space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin NASA’s Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as “a major milestone” for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight. The ultra-light aircraft was dropped on the surface on Saturday after detaching from the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on Feb. 18. Detached from the Perseverance, Ingenuity had to rely on its own solar-powered battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night, where temperatures can plunge as low as
LOSING CONTROL? Fitch Solutions said that a revolution pitting the military against the anti-coup movement and ethnic militias was likely due to the rising violence Burmese security forces yesterday arrested Paing Takhon, a model and actor who had spoken out against a military coup, his sister told reporters, as people placed shoes filled with flowers in parts of Yangon to commemorate dead protesters. Troops on Wednesday opened fire on protesters, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens, protesters and media said. Nearly 600 civilians have been killed by security forces since the junta in February seized power from the elected government of Aung San Su Kyi, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said on Wednesday. The advocacy group said that 2,847 were being held in detention. A spokesman